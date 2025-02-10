On Sunday, popular comedian and content creator Isaac Aloma, known as ZicSaloma, caused a stir on social media with his latest transformation following surgery.

ZicSaloma’s story is unique in the Nigerian celebrity scene. He is the first to publicly admit to undergoing rhinoplasty and has recently documented the process on social media.

In January, he announced that he underwent rhinoplasty—a plastic surgery procedure for altering and reconstructing the nose—in Turkey. Additionally, he also had a face life

The Kaduna-born entertainer posted a video documenting every step of the process, from the initial consultation to post-operative care.

Providing an update in a video posted on his Instagram page, the 33-year-old revealed his condition five days after the surgery.

In the video, a doctor removed the plasters from his face.

The Abia State University Uturu (ABSU) alum and English and Literary Studies graduate maintained that some people did not want his surgery to be successful.

He noted that he was still very swollen from the procedure and that it would take a month for him to recover fully.

He said: “So, guys, this is the fifth day after my rhinoplasty. I went to have my cast (plasters on my face) removed. Keep in mind that this is just five days after my surgery, so I’m still swollen—this is not the final result. Here’s my doctor cleaning my nose.

“He’s cleaning inside my nose and removing everything placed there to control bleeding after surgery. My side profile is coming out so well! It’s still swollen, but it will look normal soon. I know some of you hope it turns out bad, but my God is greater than you all.”

ZicSaloma, known for portraying female characters in skits, started his career by posting comedic videos on Instagram and TikTok.

On YouTube, he rose to fame in 2020 with his comic character ‘Sister Agnes’

