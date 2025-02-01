Super Eagles stars had a weekend to remember in the English Premier League, delivering standout performances and securing crucial victories for their respective clubs.

Aina, Awoniyi enjoy big wins

Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi played their roles as Nottingham Forest bounced back emphatically from their 5-0 defeat to Bournemouth with a resounding 7-0 victory over Brighton at the City Ground on Saturday.

Aina, who featured for the entire 90 minutes, was instrumental in Forest’s defensive solidity and attacking transitions.

Meanwhile, Awoniyi made a late substitute appearance, replacing hat-trick hero Chris Wood in the 82nd minute.

The Nigerian forward, however, remains on a single league goal this season after 19 appearances.

The dominant victory propelled Nottingham Forest to 47 points, level with Arsenal in second place.

Aribo, Onuachu score for Saints

At Portman Road, Joe Aribo and Paul Onuachu delivered decisive performances as Southampton secured a crucial 2-1 win over Ipswich, keeping their slim survival hopes alive.

Aribo opened the scoring early for the Saints, but Ipswich’s Liam Delap equalised in the 31st minute, netting his ninth goal of the campaign.

As the game seemed destined for a draw, Onuachu stepped up in the 87th minute, capitalising on a rebound from Kamaldeen Sulemana’s low drive after Ipswich goalkeeper Arijanet Muric spilled the initial effort.

The victory marked Southampton’s second Premier League win of the season, offering a glimmer of hope in their relegation battle.

Iwobi, Bassey help Fulham stun Newcastle

The Nigerian duo of Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey played pivotal roles in Fulham’s dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle had taken the lead through Jacob Murphy, who marked his 200th club appearance with a well-taken goal.

However, the Magpies struggled to maintain their advantage as Fulham piled on the pressure. Raul Jimenez’s 11th goal of the season leveled the score before substitute Rodrigo Muniz struck the winner in the 82nd minute, condemning Newcastle boss Eddie Howe to defeat in his 700th managerial game.

Ndidi absent as Leicester crumble to Everton

Wilfred Ndidi was unavailable for Leicester City, who endured a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park.

Everton wasted no time asserting their dominance, with Abdoulaye Doucouré scoring the fourth-fastest goal in Premier League history after just 10 seconds.

Beto, filling in for the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin, added a first-half brace, while Everton’s relentless attack exposed Leicester’s defensive frailties.

The defeat deepened the crisis for Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy, whose struggling side have now lost eight of their last nine league matches since his appointment on December 1.

Everton, in contrast, climbed 10 points clear of the relegation zone with a commanding performance.

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the EPL log with their 0-2 win over Bournemouth while Wolves edged Aston Villa 2-0 in the other Saturday matches.

