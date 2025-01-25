The Nigeria U19 Cricket Team, known as the Junior Female Yellow Greens, have received a significant financial boost of $5,000 from the National Sports Commission (NSC) ahead of their highly anticipated Super Six clash against England on Saturday, 24 January, at the ongoing ICC T20 Cricket World Cup in Malaysia.

The announcement was made by the NSC’s Director General, Bukola Olopade, while addressing the team in Malaysia.

The Junior Yellow Greens, the first Nigerian female side to compete at any level of a Cricket World Cup, have already stunned the cricket world with a remarkable victory over powerhouse New Zealand during the group stage.

While speaking to the players, Mr Olopade expressed immense pride in their performance and reassured them of the nation’s unwavering support.

_”I can’t stop thanking my elder brother, Uyi Akpata, the President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, for all he is doing—not just for this team but for cricket as a whole in Nigeria. The Federation has exemplified what true grassroots development should be, and your performance so far at this U19 World Cup proves it,” Mr Olopade said.

He conveyed messages of encouragement from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko.

_”President Tinubu sends his heartfelt message that the entire country is proud of you and is rooting for your success. Chairman Dikko has also asked me to assure you that we’re confident in your abilities—you’re sending England back to the king! If you beat England, there will be something special for you all,”_ Mr Olopade stated.

As a gesture of encouragement, the NSC leadership agreed to award the team $5,000 for their efforts so far.

Mr Olopade further revealed that additional rewards would follow for every victory in the tournament.

The DG also made a personal contribution of $1,000 to team captain Lucky Piety, fulfilling her request for a laptop.

The Nigeria U19 team, which advanced to the Super Six stage, is set to face England and Ireland as they continue their historic journey in the second round of the T20 World Cup.

