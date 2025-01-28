The police in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, have recovered the corpse of a man who was shot dead by gunmen in the state.
The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.
Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the body was discovered by operatives from Ozubulu Divisional Police Headquarters while responding to a distress call on Thursday along the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway.
“A spot observation by the police responding team and report from eyewitnesses at the scene reveal that the victim was shot in the stomach by suspected armed men who abandoned his lifeless body and fled the scene.
“The (State Police) Command hereby seeks assistance from members of the public for possible identification of the victim and other information that will facilitate the ongoing investigative proceedings,” he said.
The police spokesperson said the corpse had been deposited at the morgue.
Worsening insecurity
Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra State with frequent attacks by armed persons.
Hoodlums terrorising residents of the state have killed several people, including government officials and security operatives, in some deadly attacks.
The Nigerian government has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being behind the deadly attacks in the South-east and south-south Nigeria.
However, the group has repeatedly denied its involvement in the attacks.
IPOB is a group leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra, which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.
