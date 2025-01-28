The Ebonyi State Government has banned indiscriminate dumping of refuse, saying that defaulters will pay a fine of N50,000 or face outright prosecution by the State Environmental Sanitation court.

The announcement is contained in a press release signed by Reuben Okorie, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Environment and made available to journalists on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

The ministry urged residents of the capital city to properly bag their waste and dispose of it between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the ministry’s approved dumpsites and waste bins.

The statement reiterated the government’s commitment to keep Abakaliki, the capital city, clean and green.

The statement read in part: “There should be no more dumping of wastes on the road median in any part of the capital city.

ALSO READ: Poor waste disposal heightens disease risks in Abuja community

“To ensure total compliance to this directive, any person caught dropping wastes indiscriminately and at unapproved places will he arrested by the Environmental Marshals.

“Defaulters will be made to pay a fine of N50,000 or face outright prosecution by the Ebonyi State Environmental Sanitation court.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The statement appealed to residents to support Governor Francis Nwifuru’s administration’s efforts to create a healthy, clean and conducive environment for the good of all.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

