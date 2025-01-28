The Ebonyi State Government has banned indiscriminate dumping of refuse, saying that defaulters will pay a fine of N50,000 or face outright prosecution by the State Environmental Sanitation court.
The announcement is contained in a press release signed by Reuben Okorie, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Environment and made available to journalists on Tuesday in Abakaliki.
The ministry urged residents of the capital city to properly bag their waste and dispose of it between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the ministry’s approved dumpsites and waste bins.
The statement reiterated the government’s commitment to keep Abakaliki, the capital city, clean and green.
|
The statement read in part: “There should be no more dumping of wastes on the road median in any part of the capital city.
ALSO READ: Poor waste disposal heightens disease risks in Abuja community
“To ensure total compliance to this directive, any person caught dropping wastes indiscriminately and at unapproved places will he arrested by the Environmental Marshals.
“Defaulters will be made to pay a fine of N50,000 or face outright prosecution by the Ebonyi State Environmental Sanitation court.”
The statement appealed to residents to support Governor Francis Nwifuru’s administration’s efforts to create a healthy, clean and conducive environment for the good of all.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999