The National Sports Commission (NSC) has outlined plans to revitalise Nigeria’s iconic sports facilities through public-private partnerships (PPP), starting with the concessioning of the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

During a recent unscheduled visit to the dilapidated stadium, NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to transforming the facility into a world-class multi-purpose hub for sports, entertainment, and commerce.

“The NSC is now working in earnest to fast-track and conclude the concessioning of the stadium, as well as source other serious investors to invest in the development of the massive land available within the facility to achieve the desired objectives of creating a sports city within the complex,” Mr Dikko affirmed in an official statement.

Despite the stadium’s current state of disrepair, Mr Dikko expressed optimism about its potential. He lamented its years of neglect, saying, “It’s quite sad that an iconic national edifice of this nature was left unattended for decades to rot to this stage, despite its rich history and potential to be a huge sporting, entertainment, and commercial hub in line with the best international practices.”

Recognising past contributions

Mr Dikko acknowledged the efforts of philanthropist Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu, also known as Baba Ijebu, who had previously supported the facility under the “Adopt-a-Facility” initiative launched by former Sports Minister Sunday Dare.

Mr Adebutu’s contribution enabled the restoration of the pitch, tracks, and scoreboard, allowing training activities to continue.

“We would be working to bring more support of this nature in the redevelopment and upgrading of sporting infrastructures across the country,” Mr Dikko said.

Nationwide rehabilitation initiatives

The NSC’s concession plan extends beyond Lagos, targeting key stadiums nationwide.

Facilities such as the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna, Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi, and Obafemi Awolowo Stadium (Liberty Stadium) in Ibadan are in various stages of concession to private investors.

The Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu, now under the control of the Enugu State Government, is also slated for significant upgrades. The facility will play a central role in the 2026 National Sports Festival, which the state will host.

“This presents a perfect opportunity for the NSC and the State Government to work on upgrading and revamping the stadium facility,” Mr Dikko remarked.

Abuja’s MKO Abiola Stadium

The MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja has also been prioritised for rehabilitation in the 2025 fiscal year. Dikko revealed that the main bowl would undergo a complete overhaul, with plans to collaborate with an international group to transform the facility into a comprehensive sports city by utilizing its vast land resources.

Additionally, the NSC is engaging with state governments to ensure all available stadium infrastructure, whether state or federally owned, is upgraded to advance sports development across the country.

Vision for the future

Mr Dikko expressed confidence in the success of these initiatives, which align with the Renewed Hope for Nigeria’s Sports Economy (RHINSE) programme and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He assured that sustainable PPP models, coupled with incentives for investors as outlined in the Federal Government’s Sports Industry Policy, would ensure the transformation of Nigeria’s sporting infrastructure.

