The National Sports Commission (NSC) has reiterated its commitment to building a sustainable sports economy, which will also include tapping into the fast-growing eSports industry.

This was emphasised during a session where the NSC Chairman, Shehu Dikko, and Director General, Bukola Olopade, received two private sector-driven presentations on funding and development strategies for Nigerian sports.

The first presentation was delivered by Damilola Pedro, co-founder and head of Partnerships at Game Africa.

She highlighted the multi-billion-dollar potential of eSports to revolutionise Nigeria’s sports economy, stressing the opportunities for youth empowerment through video gaming.

“Our presentation focuses on the untapped opportunities in eSports to empower Nigerian youths using video games,” Ms Pedro explained.

“Nigeria has a viable pathway to unlock the next billions in gaming revenue.”

The second presentation came from Osi-Apagun Lai Labode, MD/CEO of CashToken Rewards Africa.

Mr Labode unveiled the Nigeria National Public-Private Universal Sports and Social Security System (NINPPUSSS), a funding model designed to revolutionise sports development in Nigeria through a “Chancified National Contribution.”

“Our model, developed after years of research, shows how we can generate billions of naira annually for sports,” Mr Labode stated. “With the visionary leadership of Mallam Shehu Dikko and Honourable Bukola Olopade, we believe this is achievable.”

The NINPPUSSS initiative aims to generate approximately N1 Trillion annually. These funds are designed to be directed towards promoting grassroots sports development and supporting athletes.

The NSC leadership expressed optimism about leveraging these innovative approaches to achieve the Commission’s mandate of creating a robust and sustainable sports ecosystem.

This development underscores the NSC’s readiness to embrace cutting-edge solutions, including the integration of eSports, as a critical component of Nigeria’s sports and economic future.

The Commission is committed to achieving President Bola Tinubu’s vision for a vibrant sports economy in Nigeria.

Both Messrs Dikko and Olopade expressed their commitment to exploring new approaches and modern funding models for inclusive sports development.

