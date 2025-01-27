Nigerian stocks advanced by 1.2 per cent last week, driven by investors’ renewed interest in bank and telecom stocks.
Trade received a considerable boost, expanding by more than one-third compared to the previous week, with financial services stocks alone accounting for 75 per cent of transaction volume.
The earnings release for full-year 2025 has begun, with Transcorp Power declaring a 165 per cent surge in net profit and a potential N37.5 billion total dividend payout during the week.
“We expect mixed sentiments in the market for risk-asset classes, as the expected primary market auction will look to divert a considerable amount of investors interest,” said analysts at United Capital.
“Investors are advised to trade cautiously this week, with a strict focus on equities with strong fundamentals and pending/potential corporate actions,” they added.
PREMIUM TIMES has assembled some stocks with fundamentals and other strong potential, adopting key analytical approaches to save you the hassle of randomly picking equities for investment.
The selection, a product of analytical market watch, offers a guide to entering the market and taking strategic positions in hopes that equities will increase in value with the passage of time.
This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation but a stock investment guide. You may need to involve your financial advisor before making investment decisions.
Total Energies
Total Energies tops this week’s pick for trading below its intrinsic value. The relative strength index (RSI) of the energy company is 56.6, while its price-to-earnings (PE) ratio is 7.7x. The price-to-book (PB) ratio is 3x.
Sunu Assurances
Sunu Assurances makes this week’s list for trading below its underlying value, brightening its chances of strong price appreciation in the future. The insurer’s RSI is 35.6, while the PE ratio is 5.3x. The PB ratio is 2.5x.
Sterling Bank
Sterling Bank features on this week’s list for currently trading below its intrinsic value. The lender’s RSI is 57.8, while the PE ratio is 5x. Its PB ratio is 0.7x.
Fidson Healthcare
Fidson appears in the pick for trading below its intrinsic value. Its RSI is 47.9, while the PE ratio is 10.5x. The PB ratio is 1.8x.
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills (NNFM)
NNFM appears on the list for trading significantly below its underlying value. The company’s RSI is 60.9, while its PE ratio is 3.9x. The PB ratio is 0.8x.
