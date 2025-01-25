The Premier League delivered another action-packed Saturday, with Manchester City overtaking Chelsea on the league table following a dramatic 3-1 comeback victory.

Meanwhile, Nigerian players Ola Aina, Taiwo Awoniyi, Paul Onuachu, and Joe Aribo endured disappointing results for their respective clubs.

Chelsea fall at Etihad

Manchester City came from behind to defeat Chelsea 3-1, extending their unbeaten streak against the Blues to 11 matches (D2, L9).

Noni Madueke got the opening goal just two minutes into the match for Chelsea.

The Blues nearly doubled their lead within 10 minutes when Trevoh Chalobah’s through ball found Cole Palmer, but a mix-up between Palmer and Jackson squandered the opportunity.

City gradually gained control, with new signing Omar Marmoush, who had a goal disallowed for offside, proving a constant threat. Joško Gvardiol capitalised on a defensive lapse to equalise just before halftime.

The second half saw Chelsea struggle to maintain their intensity. A late error from Chelsea’s goalkeeper handed City the lead, and Phil Foden sealed the victory with a late goal, ensuring City climb into fourth spot above Chelsea who have dropped to the sixth spot in the standings.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Forest humiliated

Bournemouth continued their impressive form with a 5-0 demolition of Nottingham Forest. Justin Kluivert opened the scoring in the ninth minute, and Dango Ouattara delivered a sensational hat-trick, netting three goals between the 55th and 80th minutes.

Antoine Semenyo added a fifth in stoppage time, leaving Forest reeling as their Champions League aspirations took a hit. Bournemouth moved to seventh on the table, level with Chelsea on 40 points, while Forest remains third with 44 points.

Super Eagles stars struggle

Nigerian internationals Taiwo Awoniyi and Ola Aina were part of Nottingham Forest’s disappointing defeat to Bournemouth, unable to make an impact in a tough outing. Similarly, Southampton’s Nigerian duo, Paul Onuachu and Joe Aribo, suffered a 3-1 loss to Newcastle United at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Southampton took an early lead through Jan Bednarek but couldn’t hold off Newcastle’s firepower. Alexander Isak scored twice, including a penalty, and Sandro Tonali added a third to secure a comfortable win for the Magpies. Southampton remains rooted to the bottom of the table with just six points.

Arsenal edge Wolves

Arsenal secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers despite playing much of the game with 10 men. Myles Lewis-Skelly received a contentious red card late in the first half for a tactical foul, a decision that left fans and pundits puzzled.

Wolves’ Joao Gomes was later sent off for a second bookable offence, leveling the playing field.

Moments after Gomes’ dismissal, Riccardo Calafiori struck the decisive goal, keeping Arsenal firmly in the title race.

Liverpool dominate Ipswich Town

League leaders Liverpool cruised to a 4-1 victory over relegation-threatened Ipswich Town. First-half goals from Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah, and Cody Gakpo set the tone, with Gakpo adding his second after the break. Ipswich managed a late consolation goal through Jacob Greaves but remains in 18th place, tied on 16 points with Wolves.

League’s standing

With a game in hand, Liverpool lead the Premier League with a six-point cushion over Arsenal. Manchester City’s has seen them back in top four, while Chelsea and Bournemouth remain tied on points in sixth and seventh positions, respectively.

At the bottom, Southampton continue to languish, with Ipswich also in the relegation zone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

