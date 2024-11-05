The Federal High Court in Abuja struck out on Tuesday treason charges against minors who had been detained since August in connection with the #EndBadGovernance protest.

The trial judge, Obiora Egwatu, struck out the case after the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation (DPPF), M.D. Abubakar, announced the withdrawal of the charges in response to widespread public outrage.

Mr Abubakar, representing the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Lateef Fagbemi, first requested to take over the case from the police before applying for its withdrawal on Tuesday. He said the request was in exercise of the AGF’s power under section 174 of the Nigerian constitution.

The defence lawyers, Femi Falana and Hamza Kyari, did not oppose the application.

Granting the request, the judge struck out the case in two batches, freeing a total of 119 defendants, including dozens of minors, who were present in court.

In his ruling, Mr Egwatu acknowledged the AGF’s power to discontinue criminal cases in the interest of justice, particularly regarding minors.

“The matter is hereby discontinued and struck out,” he ruled.

The development is a culmination of the public outrage that followed the prosecution of the minors by the police in a regular court and the collapse of at least two of the minors and two others while waiting to take their pleas during the last proceedings on 1 November.

The Child Rights Act only allows the trial of less-than-18-year-old minors in juvenile courts and not in the regular courts meant for adults.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the hungry-looking underage defendants were brought to court from detention on 1 November for arraignment.

They were among 176 defendants facing charges of treason, terrorism, and arson. Four defendants, including two minors, collapsed during that hearing, prompting local and international condemnation.

The trial judge imposed stringent bail conditions on the defendants and adjourned the case until 24 January, ordering that defendants remain in custody until they could meet bail requirements.

In response to public outrage over the minors’ trial, the AGF demanded the police to surrender the case file and indicated plans to secure an earlier court hearing.

President Bola Tinubu also ordered the withdrawal of the charges against the minors.

Defence speaks

After the ruling, Mr Falana, a SAN, urged the federal government to release the minors to their families and prioritise their rehabilitation.

He called on the governments of Kano and Borno states to release detained minors and cease similar prosecutions.

“The government must end the criminalisation of peaceful protest,” Mr Falana said.

The other defence lawyer, Mr Kyari, also maintained that peaceful protest is not a crime.

He thanked Nigerians for their support, stressing the importance of national unity.

He condemned a viral video falsely depicting the minors as adults. He described the video as a “disgrace”.

“The Inspector-General of Police should be held accountable for these extended detentions,” Mr Kyari said, urging lawmakers to reconsider extending the Inspector General of Police’s tenure given the way he treated juvenile defendants.

He further criticised the transportation of minors over long distances for trial, calling for reforms in how young protesters are treated.

Background

The defendants were arrested in different northern states in the wake of the August’s #EndBadGovernance protest.

The protesters, which spanned 10 days in most Nigerian states, expressed public dissatisfaction with economic hardships attributed to President Tinubu’s policies, including the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the naira. The protest turned violent in states like Kano, where government facilities were torched.

More than 1,000 persons, including the minors brought to court for prosecution, were arrested across states in connection with the protest in August.

The police accused more than 100 of the individuals brought to Abuja of terrorism, treason and arson.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that many of them appeared malnourished and unkempt when they were brought to court for arraignment on 1 November.

During the court session, four of the defendants, including at least two minors, collapsed, leading the judge to temporarily suspend proceedings for medical attention.

The minors’ cases have ignited widespread condemnation.

