Edo State has recorded 56 Lassa fever cases and eight deaths between 30 December 2024 and January 2025, says the state Commissioner for Health, Cyril Oshiomhole.
Mr Oshiomhole disclosed this on Friday in Benin while speaking of Lassa fever in the state.
“The 2025 epidemic year began on 30 December 2024. Since then, 336 suspected cases have been reported, with 56 confirmed and 8 resulting in death,” he said.
He said the outbreak posed significant public health risks due to its rapid transmission potential and severe outcomes if not effectively managed.
Mr Oshiomhole revealed that 14 patients are currently receiving specialised care at the Lassa Fever Treatment Centre in Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH).
He said, “In 2024, the state recorded 3,270 suspected cases, 292 confirmed cases, and 41 deaths, showing a decline from 2023 which recorded 65 deaths from 372 confirmed cases.”
According to him, the state has activated its Public Health Emergencies Response Management Team, collaborating with healthcare facilities, community leaders, and stakeholders to contain the outbreak.
The response includes measures such as “enhanced surveillance, expanded treatment centres, Infection Prevention and Control (IPC), public awareness campaigns, and partnerships with health organisations.”
He urged residents to report anyone with symptoms like fever, weakness, headaches, vomiting, or bleeding to the nearest health facility for early detection.
The commissioner also tasked the response team with reducing the Case Fatality Rate and assured of government support for enhancing Lassa fever management efforts.
He further said that the molecular laboratory at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) had been optimised for Lassa fever testing, increasing the state’s capacity with two testing centres at UBTH and ISTH.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ekaete Tobi, a medical doctor at the ISTH, has been appointed as the state Lassa fever incident manager to coordinate outbreak control activities.
