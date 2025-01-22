The Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Zone 9, Suleiman Yusuf, has warned officers and men of the force, Ebonyi State Command, against extortion.

He urged them to maintain a corruption-free work environment.

Mr Yusuf gave the warning on Wednesday in Abakaliki during his official visit to the command.

Zone 9 comprises Imo, Abia and Ebonyi States.

The police chief stressed the importance of promoting a positive image of the force rather than engaging in acts that would tarnish its reputation.

He said extortion of civilians by police personnel brings bad image to the force.

“So be more diligent and professional in your operation. You must know you have your work to do and always do it well, believing your reward will come.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

While emphasising the importance of responsible social media use among personnel, the AIG urged them to refrain from using social platforms as a channel to air grievances.

“Instead, maintain a professional online presence and uphold the integrity of the force.

“This call to action aims to promote a positive image of the police and foster a culture of discipline and responsibility among its ranks.

“Be disciplined in discharging your duties. Work hand in hand with other security agencies in the efforts to protect lives and property.”

The AIG commended the personnel for their operation in 2024 and urged them to “keep the flag flying”.

“Ebonyi is the least state on crime petition in the zone,” he said.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi, Anthonia Uche-Anya, explained that six area commands formed the state command.

Shortage of personnel

Mrs Uche-Anya listed the area commands as Abakaliki, Onueke, Afikpo, Ohaukwu, Nkalagu, Ohaozara, and the 20 divisions under the state command.

She highlighted the prevalent crimes in the state, including murder, cultism, communal clashes, and kidnapping.

She said others were rape, boundary disputes, and activities related to the separatist group IPOB.

Mrs Uche-Anya, however, said that since her assumption of office in 2024, she had built on existing strategies to address the state’s security challenges.

“I visited the 13 Area Councils in the state, engaged with chairpersons and critical stakeholders, and gathered firsthand information about their challenges and effective ways to police their communities.

“We have successfully addressed various security challenges in the state through stakeholder dialogue.

“It is important to note that the command faces a shortage of manpower, a common issue affecting the Nigeria Police Force.

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude for your visit, which will undoubtedly boost the morale of the officers in the command.

“We assure you that we will continue in our efforts to reduce crime to the barest minimum,” the commissioner said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

