The Ebonyi Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) sealed an illegal mining site at Ameka in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on Tuesday.

It also sealed an illegal gas refilling plant at 135 Junction in the Ezzangbo community of Ohaukwu Local Government Area, located in a densely populated residential area.

The NSCDC state Commandant, Francis Nnadi, who led the operations, told reporters in Abakaliki that the action was in line with the corps’ mandate.

Mr Nnadi said that those who engaged in illegal mining activities were robbing the state and federal governments of legitimate revenue and thereby, committing economic sabotage.

The NSCDC chief assured that the command would ensure that illegal mining and other criminal economic activities are checked.

“There was a complaint about an illegal mining site located at Ameka in Ezza South Local Government Area of the state.

“I moved in with my men to condone off the place. The suspects in the illegal mining operation, Messrs Udoka Obaji ’40’, Azubuike Nwinyi ’46’ and Monday Nweke, all from the Ameka community, are in our custody.

“I want to use this opportunity to warn those who are into illegal mining in Ebonyi to stay clear because a new NSCDC has come out to enforce the law and to make sure that economic sabotage is nipped in the bud with other relevant agencies.

“These are places where the state and federal governments generate revenues. We will not allow people to keep tapping from our natural resources illegally,” Mr Nnadi said.

He urged mining and quarry operators to ensure that they backed up their activities by obtaining a mining licence and relevant documents and papers duly approved by relevant authorities.

Sealing of gas refilling station

The commandant said that the “illegal” mini-cooking gas refilling station at 135 Junction at Ezzangbo in Ohaukwu was shut down because its location was in clear breach of extant laws.

He said that the 2.8 tonnes of gas plant was situated in a densely populated residential area, and the lives, safety, and property of the residents were being endangered.

“The gas plant is located in a residential area where the people cook with firewood and even children play around in the area.

“We need to let the public know the hazardous nature of this business and the danger inherent in sitting it in a residential area.

“The suspect has no requisite documentation to permit him to go into this kind of business in this kind of area.

“I want to use this opportunity to warn against engaging in such practices. We should remember the wildfire in Los Angeles in the United States. This is more hazardous than wildfire,” he said.

Mr Nnadi said that the sealing of the “illegal” mining site and the gas plant would remain in force until the end of the investigation and assured that suspects would soon be arraigned at the end of the investigation.

(NAN)

