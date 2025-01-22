Panama has filed a formal complaint with the United Nations regarding US President Donald Trump’s “worrying” threat to take control of the Panama Canal.

According to the New York Times, the Panamanian government asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to refer the matter to the UN Security Council in a letter dated Monday, 20 January.

The Central American country said it never broke the 1999 agreement and did not hand over control of the canal to China as Donald Trump has claimed.

Months before his inauguration, President Trump began declaring his intention to reassert US control over the Panama Canal.

He accused Panama of violating commitments made during the final transfer of the strategic waterway in 1999 and also handing over its operations to China.

In his inaugural address, Mr Trump reaffirmed this stance, invoking the 19th-century expansionist doctrine of “Manifest Destiny” as he outlined plans for reclaiming strategic assets and advancing space exploration.

“We didn’t give it to China. We gave it to Panama, and we’re taking it back,” Mr Trump said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Panama’s President, however, has said that the country has administered the canal responsibly for world trade, including for the US.

President Mulino said on behalf of his country and people, “I must reject in its entirety the words expressed by President Donald Trump regarding Panama and its Canal in his inaugural address.”

“The canal is and will continue to be Panama’s,” he was quoted as saying.

He also stated that the canal was not a gift from the United States as it originally belonged to Panama.

Meanwhile, Panama’s Comptroller’s Office, which oversees public institutions, announced plans to launch a comprehensive audit of the Panama Canal’s operations. The audit aims to ensure the efficient and transparent management of public resources by the Panama Ports Company.

According to the office, the review will assess whether the company is adhering to its concession agreements, including proper income reporting, payments, and contributions to the state.

The Panama Canal is a waterway that allows ships to travel between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans without navigating the southern tip of South America.

It is located in central Panama, cutting through the Panama Isthmus, a narrow landmass connecting North and South America.

The canal is Panama’s primary source of revenue, generating billions of dollars annually through tolls paid by ships passing through. This income supports the country’s economy and public spending.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

