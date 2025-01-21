In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at fostering political literacy and active citizenship among Nigerian youths, the Electoral College of Nigeria and the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) have teamed up to deliver a comprehensive ‘politeracy’ training programme for the Students’ Union Government (SUG), departmental and hostel leadership of the University of Jos (UNIJOS). This collaboration reinforces the shared commitment of both organizations to empower young people with the knowledge and skills necessary for effective participation in democratic processes.

Nigeria’s youth, who constitute a significant proportion of the general and voting population, play an important role in shaping the country’s political landscape. However, political literacy—the understanding of electoral systems, governance structures, and civic responsibilities—remains low among many young people. This gap often translates into apathy or misguided participation in democratic processes, particularly in student-led governance, which serves as a microcosm of national politics.

The University of Jos, one of Nigeria’s foremost institutions of higher learning, has long been a hub for student activism and leadership. By targeting the university’s Student Union Government, the training program aims to nurture informed leaders who can positively influence their peers and the wider society.

The politeracy training, which took place at the University of Jos permanent campus, covered key topics designed to enhance the capacity of student leaders. These included lectures on the three arms of government, political communication, candidates, declaration and manifesto and an introductory module on politeracy. The sessions featured interactive lectures and discussions with experts from the Electoral College of Nigeria and the CJID. Participants were also introduced to case studies of successful youth-led governance and advocacy initiatives.

The collaboration between the Electoral College of Nigeria and the CJID is expected to extend beyond the University of Jos. Plans are underway to replicate the training program in other tertiary institutions across the country. Additionally, both organizations are exploring ways to integrate politeracy education into broader youth engagement strategies, including partnerships with civil society groups, policymakers, and international stakeholders.

The politeracy training programme at the University of Jos represents a significant step towards building a more politically literate and engaged youth population in Nigeria. By equipping student leaders with the tools they need to succeed, the Electoral College of Nigeria and the CJID are investing in the future of Nigerian democracy. This initiative not only empowers young leaders but also serves as a blueprint for how institutions can work together to strengthen democratic practices at all levels of society. It is a testament to the power of collaboration and the importance of nurturing informed, active citizenship in shaping a more inclusive and participatory democracy.

