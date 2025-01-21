Tech billionaire Elon Musk caused controversy at the inauguration of US President Donald Trump on Monday with a gesture that appeared similar to a Nazi salute.
Mr Musk, one of Mr Trump’s closest advisers, was among the speakers on stage before Mr Trump’s arrival at the Capital One Arena in Washington.
Mr Musk thanked supporters, then placed his right hand on his heart and quickly extended it upwards.
“My heart goes out to you,” Mr Musk said, before repeating the gesture.
|
Users on Mr Musk’s online platform X noted that the gesture resembled a Nazi salute.
US broadcaster CNN replayed the footage multiple times during its programme, with a presenter stating viewers were smart enough to form their own opinions on the matter.
Initially, Mr Musk did not provide an explanation for the action.
READ ALSO: Trump pardons January 6 Capitol rioters
However, he shared footage of his remarks and the gesture, via X.
Ahead of Mr Trump’s swearing-in, Mr Musk enthused about the “Return of the King,” sharing a screenshot of Mr Trump’s once-banned Twitter account alongside the official presidential profile.
Twitter banned Mr Trump in the wake of the 6 January 2021 riots, before Mr Musk reinstated the account when he purchased the social media platform in 2022.
(dpa/NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999