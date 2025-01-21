Donald Trump, hours after taking office as US president on Monday, said 25 per cent tariffs on products from Canada and Mexico could be introduced as early as February.

Speaking at the White House while signing various orders shortly after his inauguration, Mr Trump said, “We’re thinking in terms of 25 per cent on Mexico and Canada because they’re allowing vast number of people … to come in.”

“I think we’ll do it February 1,” Mr Trump added, referring to the potential start date for the tariffs.

Earlier on Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Mr Trump did not intend to impose tariffs on trading partners like Canada, Mexico, and China.

Instead, he planned to instruct the authorities to assess trade relations with China and its neighbours on the North American continent, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a summary of a planned memorandum and Mr Trump’s advisers.

Shortly after winning the November election, President Trump threatened to impose tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico, and China.

There are also fears in the EU that Mr Trump could impose new tariffs.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Tariffs are a type of surcharge on imported goods. They are paid as goods enter the country.

Mr Trump imposed a range of tariffs on imported goods during his first term in office from 2017 to 2021.

(dpa/NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

