US President Donald Trump says he has pardoned defendants involved in the 6 January 2021 attack on the Capitol building in Washington.
Mr Trump signed a corresponding order in the White House in Washington just hours after his inauguration on Monday.
It was initially unclear how many people were affected and for which crimes those pardoned had been convicted.
Confidants close to Trump, including his Vice President JD Vance, had previously said that no one who had become violent would be pardoned.
Mr Trump, on the other hand, had not wanted to commit to any details before his inauguration.
According to US Department of Justice figures, more than 1,488 individuals have been charged for crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol.
On 6 January 2021, supporters of Mr Trump violently stormed the US Congressional seat in Washington, where the Republican’s election defeat to Joe Biden was to be certified at the time.
A crowd incited by Mr Trump, who held a rally to promote baseless claims of election fraud, violently entered the building, killing five people.
(DOA/NAN)
