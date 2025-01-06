The Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Foundation has commenced its free cataract extraction surgery for 1000 people in states within the South-west region.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the screening for the surgery began on 16 Dec 2024, while the surgeries commenced on Monday.
Speaking with NAN, Anne Amugo, the lead consultant physician for the foundation, said the initiative was intended to give back to society.
Ms Amugo said no fewer than 100 persons had been scheduled for surgery on Monday at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta.
She said the surgeries would be performed at the FMC Abeokuta, Likosi Health Centre, Mosimi, FMC Joga and FMC Ajebo, all in Ogun State.
She said the four centres would cater to beneficiaries from the South-West states of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti.
“Our team is working together to bring succour to Nigerians. Blindness brings darkness to a person’s life, but the hope of restoring light is treasure you can’t imagine,” she said.
“We have commenced the surgeries proper today, but we’ll have the formal flag-off on Wednesday.”
Also speaking, Peter Abikoye, a consultant ophthalmologist at FMC Abeokuta, commended the initiative, saying, “It is worthy of emulation.”
Mr Abikoye described the initiative as a Christmas and New Year gift for the elderly.
He said surgeries had already been performed on 50 persons while assuring that the other 50 would be completed before the end of work on Monday.
Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with NAN appreciated the foundation for finding it worthy of blessing them with the initiative.
Omolayo Tijani, a teacher, expressed her happiness for benefiting from the free surgery.
Mrs Tijani said she underwent screening in December 2024 and was happy to have had the surgery on Monday morning.
Another beneficiary, Isaac Ayanwale, also expressed profound gratitude to the organisers, saying he had been running around to raise money for his cataract surgery before he heard about the initiative on the radio.
Mr Ayanwale expressed hope of regaining his sight when he visits the hospital on Tuesday to remove the plaster on the eye.
