Picture this, a fine lady, meticulously dressed from head to toe, her jet-black, neatly packed hair glistening under the light. She’s wearing a polished blouse paired with matching trousers that flow effortlessly down her glowing figure. Her two-and-a-half-inch heels bring her to an average height, but her commanding presence makes her seem taller. As she steps into the office with her latest Hermès Birkin bag, she exudes confidence. “Dress the way you want to be addressed,” they say — and she’s the epitome of that mantra.

She acknowledges the security guards with a slight nod, a polite smile barely grazing her lips. Once inside, she promptly forgets their existence. This is her world, and she carries herself with the air of someone who expects to dominate everyone around her. She is the epitome of snobbery — an attitude that sees others as less important, treating them as mere footnotes in her story.

It’s a behaviour often associated with social status, education or financial privilege, but at its core snobbery is a form of discrimination and a social complex that divides us. When someone looks down on others and treats them with disdain, they’re exercising a misplaced sense of superiority.

Have you ever been a snub without realising it? It’s not about moments of self-doubt or feelings of inferiority. Those emotions stem from within and can be overcome with self-reflection and growth. Snobbery, however, is deliberate. It’s when someone, buoyed by their social or financial standing, assumes they are inherently better than others.

George Orwell’s Animal Farm provides a fitting parallel. The animals, who once declared that all creatures were equal, began to shift their narrative, claiming some were “more equal” than others. That’s the essence of snobbery — a mindset that places one individual above another, disregarding our shared humanity.

It’s not just an abstract idea; it plays out in daily interactions. Consider the handsome man who, beneath his charming smile, harbours disdain for those he deems beneath him. Or the professional who treats colleagues as if they’re invisible because their titles are less prestigious. These behaviours stem from an identity crisis — a need to assert dominance to mask personal insecurities.

Snobbery has two faces: overt and covert. Overt snobbery is blatant and unmistakable. It’s when someone dismisses or demeans you outright, leaving no room for ambiguity. Covert snobbery, on the other hand, is subtler. It’s a quiet undercurrent of superiority that manifests in tone, body language or dismissive behaviour. Both forms are damaging, creating barriers that prevent meaningful connections. They foster environments in which people feel undervalued, limiting their potential and eroding their confidence.

We all can rise above and build bridges, especially if you’ve ever been at its receiving end. It’s important to remember that it says more about the person exhibiting the behaviour than it does about you. Their actions stem from their internal struggles, not your worth. Walk away with your head held high, knowing your value isn’t dictated by someone else’s opinion.

However, overcoming snobbery isn’t just an individual effort; it’s a societal one. As a community, we need to change the way we treat one another. Recognising that no one is inherently superior is the first step toward fostering equality and respect. Every person brings unique qualities to the table and those differences should be celebrated, not used as tools for exclusion.

This is a humble call for change to every reader to the effect that developing healthier social attitudes starts with self-awareness. We must examine our own behaviours and attitudes, ensuring we don’t unconsciously perpetuate the cycle of snobbery. Cultivating empathy, humility, and respect for others is crucial. When we recognise the value in everyone — regardless of their background, occupation, or social standing — we create a foundation for stronger, more inclusive communities.

At the same time, building self-esteem is equally important. Confidence acts as a shield against the negativity of others. By affirming your worth, you can navigate interactions with grace and resilience, unaffected by the judgments of others.

Finally, snobbery is not an isolated behaviour; it’s a symptom of deeper societal issues. Whether it’s driven by privilege, insecurity, or prejudice, it creates unnecessary divides that harm both individuals and communities. But change is possible. By fostering self-awareness, promoting respect and celebrating the inherent value of all people, we can move toward a society where snobbery is a relic of the past.

No one is superior to another. We are all human, with shared vulnerabilities and strengths. Let’s choose to connect, uplift, and respect each other. After all, true greatness lies not in looking down on others, but in lifting them up.

Temitope Uduokhai-Osimokun is a lawyer, administrator and human resource practitioner.

