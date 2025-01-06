Kaduna-based Islamic cleric Ahmad Gumi says the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development can address armed banditry in Nigeria’s North-west region.

If properly managed, Mr Gumi said the new ministry would reduce security challenges across the country.

He stated this while hosting former Minister of Sports Solomon Dalung at his residence in Kaduna on Sunday.

Mr Dalung said he visited Mr Gumi to discuss the challenges facing northern Nigeria, especially the emergence of the new terror group Lakurawa, and how the government can address them.

Mr Gumi posted a 13-minute video of their conversation on his Facebook page.

Responding to the former minister, Mr Gumi acknowledged that things have deteriorated, with hunger, illiteracy, divisions among groups, and bad leadership being the country’s hallmarks.

However, on the issue of banditry, Mr Gumi said there have been changes compared to the previous administration. He said the creation of the livestock ministry by President Bola Tinubu would improve security if the ministry were not politicised.

In July last year, Mr Tinubu announced the creation of the new Ministry of Livestock Development. The president said the ministry would increase meat and dairy production and reduce the conflict between herders and farmers, which has led to thousands of deaths in the country.

Mr Gumi said the ministry will change things because it involves all domestic animals and is not peculiar to one part of the country.

“The psychology of the herders is that all people living in the city are their enemies, including their fellow Fulanis, who suffer more of their cruelty when kidnapped.

“Because the Fulanis are marginalised in the share of infrastructure, under the livestock ministry, if they can see physical developments on the ground and the government is assisting them, I am assuming that they will lay down their arms,” Mr Gumi stated.

He said similar efforts implemented in Kaduna communities have resulted in relative peace.

“Now in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, the Kaduna State Governor (Uba Sani) is trying by engaging the bandits in dialogue, and the people there have returned to their farms, their market has opened, and a similar effort is ongoing in the southern Kaduna,” Mr Gumi said.

However, the cleric said the federal government’s economic policies are making the government rich and the people poor, adding that poverty contributes to insecurity.

“The problem now is the federal government’s economic policies, which you (Mr Dalung) spoke about. The government must consider the welfare of the common man, not what will make the government rich. It doesn’t make sense when the government is rich and its people are poor. We must shift from strict capitalism to a welfarist state”, Mr Gumi said.

He said many Nigerians lack the skills to work in a capitalist system, urging the governments to invest resources in skills acquisition for youth development by addressing poverty because poverty contributes to insecurity.

Mr Gumi said the insecurity in the country is also caused by some forces inside and outside the country.

“Some people outside the country have interests in Nigeria’s natural resources, and that is why they are exploring the villagers and the illiterate among us to achieve their aims.

“Despite the crisis, especially in Zamfara, it doesn’t stop illegal gold mining in the state inside the bush. If the illicit miners can control the bandits in the bush and get what they want, why can’t the authorities do so for peace to reign?

“We must look for people who understand the culture and psychology of the people (bandits) to protect them from being used by those interests. They are exploring the illiteracy and animal mentality of the bandits and cheating the people”, the cleric stated.

Earlier in his remarks, Mr Dalung said he was disturbed about the new terrorist group Lakurawa.

He said the members are not Nigerians or Fulani but are waxing stronger in the northern region, occupying territories and building boreholes to lure the youth population.

“The visit is meant to find a lasting solution to the problems of insecurity, hunger, rape, and other issues facing our people. The visit is not political; you can only play politics when you’re alive; if we continue like this, in 2027, the North will not participate in the election”, Mr Dalung said.

