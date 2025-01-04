The Super Eagles B team is set to commence preparations for the 8th African Nations Championship (CHAN) with a closed-camping exercise at the Remo Stars Sports Institute in Ikenne-Remo.

The camp, scheduled to begin on Monday, 6 January, will see a squad of 26 players assembling under the guidance of stand-in Head Coach Daniel Ogunmodede.

According to a press statement issued Saturday by NFF’s Director of Communication, Ademola Olajire, prominent names on the list include team captain Nduka Harrison Junior, goalkeeper Henry Ozoemena, defenders Sadiq Ismail and Ifeanyi Onyebuchi, midfielder Saviour Isaac, and forward Sikiru Alimi.

Other invitees are goalkeeper Kayode Bankole, defenders Imo Obot and Stephen Manyo, midfielders Musa Zayyad, Rabiu Ali, and Papa Daniel Mustapha, and forwards Adamu Abubakar and Emmanuel Ogbole.

The Super Eagles B secured their spot in the tournament with a historic qualification, overcoming Ghana’s Black Galaxies for the first time in the series.

After a goalless first-leg match in Accra, Nigeria sealed their place with a convincing 3-1 victory in Uyo last week.

Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda will jointly host this year’s CHAN from 1 to 28 February. This will provide the three nations with an opportunity to showcase their facilities and operational readiness ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which they are also slated to co-host.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The tournament will feature 18 teams, including the host nations, Nigeria, Morocco, Guinea, Senegal, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Niger Republic, Congo, Sudan, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Angola, and Madagascar.

26 EAGLES FOR CAMPING IN IKENNE-REMO

Goalkeepers: Henry Ozoemena (Enyimba FC); Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars); Badmus Gbadamosi (Kwara United)

Defenders: Sadiq Ismail (Remo Stars); Waliu Ojetoye (Ikorodu City); Imo Obot (Enyimba FC); Taiwo Abdulrafiu (Rivers United); Nduka Harrison Junior (Remo Stars); Victor Collins (Nasarawa United); Ifeanyi Onyebuchi (Rangers International); Steven Manyo (Rivers United); Abiam Nelson (Kano Pillars); Afeez Bankole (Smart FC)

Midfielders: Jide Fatokun (Remo Stars); Rabiu Ali (Kano Pillars); Saviour Isaac (Rangers International); Musa Zayyad (El-Kanemi Warriors); Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes); Kazeem Ogunleye (Rangers International)

Forwards: Anas Yusuf (Nasarawa United); Emmanuel Ogbole (Kwara United); Adamu Abubakar (Plateau United)); Sikiru Alimi (Remo Stars); Temitope Vincent (Plateau United); Samuel Ayanrinde (3SC); Sunday Megwo (Abia Warriors)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

