A 31-year-old man, Segun Olowookere, who was recently released from Kirikiri prison after 10 years of being on death row for armed robbery, has narrated his harrowing experience behind bars.

Mr Olowookere and his co-suspect, Sunday Morakinyo, were arrested in Oyan, Odo-Otin Local Government of Osun State in November 2010. They were arrested for armed robbery, during which they stole hens and eggs.

They were sentenced to death by the Osun State High Court, Ikirun Division, on 17 December 2014. Their ordeal went viral recently, during which some commentators questioned how they could have been sentenced to death for stealing hens and eggs.

However, the Osun State judiciary on 26 December justified the death penalty imposed 10 years ago on Mr Olowookere and his accomplice. Speaking through the Chief Registrar of the Osun State High Court, F. I. Omisade, the state’s judiciary, said the facts of the case had been distorted and maliciously misrepresented.

The court said its records showed that the two convicts had a history of robbery. According to the chief registrar’s statement, both men “were going about in Oyan town and its neighbourhood robbing innocent and unsuspecting people at gunpoint.”

The case gained traction in December after a podcast with actress Biola Adebayo featured Mr Olowookere’s parents tearfully pleading for mercy over their only son’s plight. Following the news, an aide to the Osun State government reacted, and the governor, Ademola Adeleke, granted him a pardon.

Journey to prison

In an interview with News Central’s Breakfast Xtra on Saturday, Mr Olowookere recounted the events that led to his incarceration.

Clarifying his term spent, Mr Olowookere stated, “The total number of years I spent in prison is 14 years. I was on death row for 10 years and waiting for trial for four years. From the beginning, what happened on that fateful day is something I always feel bad about whenever I remember it. I had just returned from school and dropped my bag at home. Once I finished, I went to meet my dad at his shop. We sat and started discussing my admission to the school I planned to attend.

“While we were talking, I suddenly heard two gunshots. I realised the police had parked their vehicle in front of my dad’s shop, and the gunshots came from there. Everyone in the area, including some young boys and elders, started running, trying to figure out what was happening’’.

Maintaining his innocence, he said the police initially arrested his father but soon focused on him. “The police came and arrested my dad, taking him to their vehicle. However, from my perspective and based on my dad’s reaction, it seemed there was someone in the police vehicle pointing at me, indicating that I was the person they wanted to arrest.

“As soon as my dad heard that, he started shouting my name, telling me to run because I was their target. But I decided not to run. I thought, ‘This is our town, our community. Where would I run to? And why would the police be after me when I hadn’t committed any crime? Neither do I have any issue with anyone.’”

Torture, questioning

The 31-year-old recalled being detained overnight at the local station despite his parents’ pleas, and the next day, he was transferred to the police headquarters, where he saw several young boys from his community.

Mr Olowookere continued, “After dropping me there, they left, and I had no idea what they discussed. The following day, at 7 o’clock, they transferred me from there. That night, despite my parents’ efforts, pleas and others in the community trying to intervene, the police refused to respond or provide any information. An order had come from the headquarters to detain me.

“The next day, they took me to the police headquarters. When I arrived in the morning, I saw some young boys from my village, aged 12, 13, and 14, sitting there. They were eating rice and drinking pure water. The police asked those boys if they knew me. Most of them said yes. When asked how they knew me, they replied that we were from the same place.

“The police asked if they (all the boys) were sending those boys to steal flour, eggs, and other items. Most of the boys said ‘yes,’ but one of them, Morakinyo Sunday, said ‘no.’ He (Morakinyo) claimed he hadn’t stolen anything and had no connection to me. The police, however, didn’t believe us.

“That was how they started beating both of us mercilessly, accusing us of lying and not telling the truth. The police began beating us so severely that I thought I might not survive. It was only by God’s grace that my life was spared. I was 17 years old then. My second, Morakinyo, was already bleeding from the nose, his ear and anus in the police cell to the extent that I had to clean it up. The beating was because they wanted him to attest to the boys’ claim.”

Trial and Conviction

The case progressed to the Osun State High Court in 2014. Mr Olowookere and Morakinyo faced charges of conspiracy, armed robbery, and theft.

Reacting to his sentencing by Justice Jide Falola—death for conspiracy, life imprisonment for robbery, and three years for theft—Mr Olowookere revealed: “The moment I heard the death sentence, it felt like the end of my life. I was devastated and fell into depression.”

Mr Olowookere said he maintained his innocence throughout the trial. “The police claimed I used a wooden gun to rob a poultry farm owned by my uncle. They said I stole fowl and eggs, but these accusations were baseless. The woman who allegedly saw me rob her house could not identify me.”

During his time in prison, Mr Olowookere revealed that he lost contact with the lawyer who initially promised to appeal his case. “He (the lawyer) told me the judge recommended clemency after 10 years, but I had to wait and endure,” he said.

Released after 14 years, Mr Olowookere expressed gratitude for his freedom. He stated, “Prison is not a place for anyone. Gaining my freedom is enough for me. I value it deeply and plan to rebuild my life. I want to be a voice for others, contribute to my community, and create a meaningful future.”

The 31-year-old attributed his survival to divine intervention. “I believe my life is in God’s hands. Perhaps He placed me in prison for a purpose I’m yet to understand,” he reflected.

As Mr Olowookere reintegrates into society, he noted in the interview that he hopes to advocate for others facing injustice. “I am seeking help to rebuild my life and support my family. I’m determined to turn this experience into something positive and meaningful,” he said.

