The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission, Abdullahi Usman, has approved the appointment of Alidu Shutti as acting secretary of the commission.
The appointment was announced in a statement by the Assistant Director, Information and Communications Department of the commission, Fatima Usara, on Wednesday.
She said Mr Shutti will replace Abdullahi Rabiu-Kontagora who voluntarily resigned from the services of the commission on 6 December.
Prior to his new appointment, Mr Shutti was the director, Inspectorate and Compliance of NAHCON since 2023.
|
The statement said, “Shutti has served the commission in various capacities from 2007 to date. A seasoned Hajj and Umrah administration and dedicated staﬀ of NAHCON, he rose through the ranks from lower rungs of Civil Service cadre to the position of a director.
“He has also served as Head-Tour Operators Division, Assistant Director- Licensing Division, Deputy Director- States and Zones, Deputy Coordinator-Makkah Oﬃce (2022 & 2023) and counting.
“Shutti bagged academic qualifications including Masters in Public Administration (MPA), Bachelor of Arts in Islamic Studies and a Diploma in Journalism as well. He gathered additional knowledge on Hajj from
attending related local and international seminars in the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia among others.
“Having displayed a deep understanding of Hajj operations, Mr Shutti is perceived as possessing the requisite expertise to run the oﬃce of the acting secretary that will lead to a seamless and successful Hajj operation.”
