Nigeria’s ultimate drama magnet, Bobrisky, held the spotlight throughout 2024 for the wrong reasons. Born Okuneye Idris, the crossdresser and social media star has been long known for keeping fans and critics hooked with his flashy lifestyle and unapologetic Snapchat and Instagram posts.

Since 2019, Bobrisky’s journey has always been a mix of controversy and charisma, from breaking norms to flaunting wealth and stirring drama.

In a society that often frowns on nonconformity, the crossdresser built a brand that thrives on attention—whether it’s admiration or backlash. But 2024? That was a year for the “Queen of Controversy.”

As he often calls himself the ‘Most Talked About Celebrity,’ legal battles, public spats, and personal challenges vigorously tested Bobrisky’s resilience like never before this year.

These battles are far from over, keeping the public eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the ‘Queen of Controversy’s’ story.

If one word sums up Bobrisky’s 2024, it’s “Shege” (pidgin word experienced trouble)—a storm of trials that proved even the boldest personalities are not immune to the heat of the limelight.

While many thought they’d seen it all for the crossdresser from January to the first half, it only became hotter in the second half.

In this article, PREMIUM TIMES highlights the timeline of the legal troubles and top controversies of Bobrisky in 2024, a story that has captivated public interest and sparked numerous discussions.

March: Controversial award vs currency abuse allegations

Bobrisky’s trouble-filled year began on 25 March when videos of the controversial socialite spraying naira notes at a high-profile event surfaced online.

Bobrisky attended the Lagos premiere of Ajanaku: Beast of Two Worlds, produced by actress Eniola Ajao.

He wore a striking black sequined gown, curled hair, and bold black lipstick made headlines. Bobrisky received the ‘Best Dressed Female’ award during the event, a title usually reserved for biological women, sparking widespread debate about gender identity and societal norms in Nigeria.

Many celebrities and critics questioned the decision to award the title to a crossdresser, arguing it undermined biological women.

The backlash was swift, with these two controversies dominating social media and public discussions.

Unknowingly, the crossdresser’s spraying act frowned upon by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) due to regulations against currency abuse, drew public scrutiny.

The CBN reiterated its stance on the illegality of defacing or abusing naira notes, warning of potential legal consequences for such actions.

April: Arrest and Conviction

Bobrisky’s controversies escalated in early April when the EFCC arrested him for allegedly defacing naira notes. The arrest followed investigations into his viral videos of spraying money at the March premiere.

On 5 April, Bobrisky appeared at the Federal High Court in Lagos, where he pleaded guilty to four counts of naira abuse.

The trial gained massive attention, with Bobrisky’s courtroom images flooding social media.

On 12 April, Justice Abimbola Awogboro sentenced him to six months in prison for currency abuse, denying him the option of a fine. The sentence was notable as Bobrisky, who identifies as female, was incarcerated in a male correctional facility.

This sparked debates about the treatment of transgender individuals in Nigeria. His transfer to prison, notably accompanied by luxury luggage, added a sensational element to the coverage.

Bobrisky’s imprisonment ignited discussions about Nigeria’s handling of transgender rights.

Advocacy groups called for reforms, emphasising the challenges faced by individuals whose gender identity conflicts with assigned prison facilities.

Despite the growing outcry, authorities insisted that Bobrisky was treated according to existing regulations. His case highlighted systemic issues within the Nigerian legal and correctional systems.

June: Allegations of preferential treatment

By June, unverified reports suggested Bobrisky was receiving preferential treatment while incarcerated. Rumours claimed he had access to privileges unavailable to other inmates, such as private accommodations and amenities.

These allegations added to the controversy, prompting calls to investigate the correctional facility’s management.

However, no substantial evidence emerged to substantiate these claims.

August: Release

On 5 August, Bobrisky was released from prison after completing his six-month sentence. He looked fat and happy and later publicised his fun time with his female friends on a boat cruise.

Fans celebrated his release, expecting the controversies to subside. However, little did we know that his freedom and trouble-free state would be short-lived.

September: VDM, leaked audio and bribery allegations

The drama deepened on 24 September when a leaked audio recording allegedly featuring Bobrisky went viral. In the recording leaked by controversial critic Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, Bobrisky purportedly claimed to have bribed EFCC officials with N15 million to drop money laundering charges against him.

He also alleged that instead of serving his sentence in prison, he had been placed in a private apartment. Unfortunately, the leaked audio indicted Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana and his son, Singer Falana, of an alleged ‘presidential pardon.’ The serious accusation that drew widespread criticism and lawsuits from the Falanas against VeryDarkMan and Bobrisky.

The allegations prompted widespread outrage and led the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to demand a thorough investigation. Bobrisky, however, denied the authenticity of the recording, stating that the voice in the audio was not his. Despite his denial, public scepticism lingered, further fueling the controversy.

Not long after, the fallout from the bribery allegations led to the suspension of two senior Nigerian prison officials. The action followed claims made by social media influencer VeryDarkMan, who alleged that Bobrisky paid bribes to avoid prosecution and did not serve his sentence as prescribed. The EFCC and Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) launched investigations into the claims, which could lead to further legal action against Bobrisky.

The House of Representatives likewise launched an investigation into the matter, further amplifying the gravity of the case.

October: Thwarted escape

Adding to the legal woes, on 20 October, Bobrisky was arrested again at the Seme border by NIS officials. He was accused of attempting to leave the country using another person’s passport while hiding in a vehicle at night. Following his arrest, Bobrisky reportedly fell ill and was briefly hospitalised before being transferred to the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex in Lagos for further questioning.

Aminat Mayegun, FCID spokesperson in Lagos, later debunked this. Not long after, a report by the federal government’s investigative panel countered his prison controversy and stated that there was no evidence indicating that Bobrisky lived outside the Correctional Service Centre within his six months of imprisonment. This series of events reignited debates about his actions and the broader implications of his controversies.

November: Airport drama

The controversies reached a climax in November. On 1 November, Bobrisky was dramatically removed and arrested at Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos while attempting to board a flight to London.

Videos of EFCC officials reportedly dragging him off the plane went viral, sparking outrage among his supporters.

Bobrisky later claimed he sustained injuries during the incident, sharing photos of his bruises on social media and stating that the anti-graft agency brutalised him.

Later that month, Bobrisky publicly blamed actress Eniola Ajao for his troubles, claiming that the year began with her decision to award him “Best Dressed Female,” and made him vow never to accept such again. The statement shifted some focus back to the initial controversy but did little to alleviate his legal battles.

On 4 November, Bobrisky announced that he had finally left Nigeria, signalling a potential end to his chaotic year. However, by 28 November, a Federal High Court dismissed his fundamental rights suit against the EFCC, reaffirming the earlier ruling. Justice Alexander Owoeye ruled that Bobrisky’s claims lacked merit and credible evidence.

As 2024 wrapped up, Bobrisky’s eventful year earned him a spot on Google’s end-of-year report as one of Nigeria’s most-searched personalities.

From legal drama to public scandals and personal struggles, the crossdresser was never far from the spotlight. While leaving Nigeria might bring some peace, the ripple effects of his controversies will likely linger for years.

