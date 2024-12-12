The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Abdullahi Saleh, has asked the 2025 intending pilgrims to expedite payments for the exercise.
He said this would facilitate early preparations for the Hajj, including securing affordable accommodations in Madina, Makkah, Mina, and Mashaer.
Mr Saleh, a professor, stated this during a meeting with chief executives of State Muslim Pilgrims Boards.
The chairman, according to a statement by the commission’s Principal Information Officer, Shafii Mohammed, on Wednesday, reiterated his dedication to ensuring a seamless and successful 2025 Hajj operation
|
“I called on the chief executives of States Pilgrims board to expedite remittances to the commission to enable early preparations, including securing affordable and suitable accommodations at Madina, Makkah, Mina and Mashaer,” he said.
Mr Saleh, who was appointed chairman some months ago, further informed the meeting that he will embark on visits to the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria to engage with governors, religious scholars, and traditional rulers to garner support and blessings for the 2025 Hajj.
“I will lead the first Pre-Hajj visit to Saudi Arabia in January 2025. The delegation will comprise members from NAHCON and State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards, who will engage in Hajj preparation meetings, finalise service agreements, and inspect arrangements in Jeddah,” he stated.
Mr Saleh also highlighted several challenges facing the office, including unresolved claims and operational bottlenecks that have hindered the progress of key activities.
“I assure all stakeholders of ongoing efforts to address these issues. Alhamdulillah, today we are all here as a family, putting our heads together to solve the daunting challenges facing us and to work as a formidable team to support one of the pillars of Islam,” he said.
READ ALSO: Copyright Society of Nigeria distributes N465.5 million royalties to members
The NAHCON boss affirmed that his administration is working tirelessly to settle the two per cent service charges that were earmarked for the state pilgrims boards in relation to the 2024 Hajj.
“I came here with good intentions and a bag full of plans to change and reposition the commission for the better. Let us open a new page and make NAHCON and State Pilgrims Welfare Authorities exemplary institutions for the welfare of Nigerian pilgrims,” he said.
He urged all stakeholders to work together as one family to achieve the common goal of providing a seamless and spiritually-fulfilling Hajj experience for Nigerian pilgrims.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999