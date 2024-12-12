The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Abdullahi Saleh, has asked the 2025 intending pilgrims to expedite payments for the exercise.

He said this would facilitate early preparations for the Hajj, including securing affordable accommodations in Madina, Makkah, Mina, and Mashaer.

Mr Saleh, a professor, stated this during a meeting with chief executives of State Muslim Pilgrims Boards.

The chairman, according to a statement by the commission’s Principal Information Officer, Shafii Mohammed, on Wednesday, reiterated his dedication to ensuring a seamless and successful 2025 Hajj operation

“I called on the chief executives of States Pilgrims board to expedite remittances to the commission to enable early preparations, including securing affordable and suitable accommodations at Madina, Makkah, Mina and Mashaer,” he said.

Mr Saleh, who was appointed chairman some months ago, further informed the meeting that he will embark on visits to the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria to engage with governors, religious scholars, and traditional rulers to garner support and blessings for the 2025 Hajj.

“I will lead the first Pre-Hajj visit to Saudi Arabia in January 2025. The delegation will comprise members from NAHCON and State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards, who will engage in Hajj preparation meetings, finalise service agreements, and inspect arrangements in Jeddah,” he stated.

Mr Saleh also highlighted several challenges facing the office, including unresolved claims and operational bottlenecks that have hindered the progress of key activities.

“I assure all stakeholders of ongoing efforts to address these issues. Alhamdulillah, today we are all here as a family, putting our heads together to solve the daunting challenges facing us and to work as a formidable team to support one of the pillars of Islam,” he said.

The NAHCON boss affirmed that his administration is working tirelessly to settle the two per cent service charges that were earmarked for the state pilgrims boards in relation to the 2024 Hajj.

“I came here with good intentions and a bag full of plans to change and reposition the commission for the better. Let us open a new page and make NAHCON and State Pilgrims Welfare Authorities exemplary institutions for the welfare of Nigerian pilgrims,” he said.

He urged all stakeholders to work together as one family to achieve the common goal of providing a seamless and spiritually-fulfilling Hajj experience for Nigerian pilgrims.

