Ikang Relief Services, a non-profit organisation committed to fighting poverty, has hosted an event to provide the vulnerable with relief materials such as clothes, food, shoes, bags, belts, and mattresses.

The event, held in collaboration with Realms of Grace Gospel Centre, also offered psychosocial support to beneficiaries through counselling, according to a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

The programme took place recently in Masaka in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Ubon Etukpan, host and general overseer of Realms of Glory, said the organisation’s aim is to contribute to eradicating poverty among vulnerable Nigerians.

He said the organisation wants to give back to society by supporting vulnerable Nigerians who have no clothes, bags, rappers, shoes and other items.

“We want to see a society that is poverty-free,” Mr Eukpan said at the launch, adding, “Hundreds of residents have benefited from the quarterly programme which the group calls Open Boutique Project.”

“As you all know, what we do is to help the less privileged in society, the vulnerable Nigerians. For this quarter we have decided to assist the people with food, clothes, rappers, bags, shoes for men and women,” he added.

“We aim at reaching out to people who cannot afford these materials because they do not have the resources. We are here to extend these arms to them in Masaka and to help them to cover up their nakedness”.

In his remark, Effiong Eno, chairman of the Board of Trustees of IRSN, emphasised the organisation’s commitment to providing relief services, stating, “We have been in relief services for over 30 years, and we intend to continue this work, trusting God to raise the necessary materials for us.”

Organisers said the “Open Boutique” project is part of IRSN’s efforts to support the advancement of Sustainable Development Goals 1, 2, and 3. The organisation believes that connecting those in need with providers of relief materials is essential in bringing hope and comfort to vulnerable communities.

Gift Joel, one of the beneficiaries, expressed joy for the gesture, saying, “God will bless those who brought these gifts.

“We are very happy with what we witnessed today. We have almost all tribes here in Masaka, and all of us have a gift. This is very good, God bless them.”

IRSN’s next “Open Boutique” project is scheduled for March 2025, with plans to reach another rural community within the federal capital territory.

