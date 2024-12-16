President Bola Tinubu has appointed eight permanent secretaries in the federal civil service to fill existing and impending vacancies in some states and geopolitical zones.

It was the second set of eight permanent secretaries appointed by the president, following those appointed last June from Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Jigawa, Ondo, Zamfara, South-east and South-south.

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation recommended that the new permanent secretaries be appointed after diligent selection.

They are:

1. Onwusoro Maduka Ihemelandu (Abia State)

2. Ndiomu Ebiogeh Philip (Bayelsa State)

3. Anuma Ogbonnaya Nlia (Ebonyi State)

4. Ogbodo Chinasa Nnam (Enugu State)

5. Kalba Danjuma Usman (Gombe State)

6. Usman Salihu Aminu (Kebbi State)

7. Oyekunle Patience Nwakuso (Rivers State)

8. Nadungu Gagare (Kaduna State)

President Tinubu urges the new permanent secretaries to demonstrate greater commitment, diligence, and innovation in serving the nation.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

16 December 2024

