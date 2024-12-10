A member of the Labour Party (LP) caucus in the House of Representatives, Dalyop Chollom, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Chollom’s defection was announced by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen during plenary on Tuesday after he read a letter from the lawmaker.

In the letter, Mr Chollom, who represents the Barkin Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency in Plateau State, cited the ongoing crisis in the LP as his reason for leaving.

He is the latest member of the party to leave for the APC.

Last Tuesday, four members of the LP also defected to the APC, citing its ongoing crisis.

In what has become routine, the Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, raised a constitutional point of order, arguing that the lawmaker’s seat should be declared vacant.

The LP leader in the House, George Ozodinobi, made the same demand. However, the speaker ignored their calls.

Before the 2023 general election, the LP was a relatively small party until former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi joined and became its presidential candidate, significantly boosting its profile.

The party has been in turmoil due to a leadership tussle since the election.

At the inauguration of the 10th session of the lower chamber in June 2023, the LP had a numerical strength of about 34. The number has since shrunk following defections from the party.

