A member of the Labour Party (LP) caucus in the House of Representatives, Dalyop Chollom, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Mr Chollom’s defection was announced by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen during plenary on Tuesday after he read a letter from the lawmaker.
In the letter, Mr Chollom, who represents the Barkin Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency in Plateau State, cited the ongoing crisis in the LP as his reason for leaving.
He is the latest member of the party to leave for the APC.
|
Last Tuesday, four members of the LP also defected to the APC, citing its ongoing crisis.
In what has become routine, the Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, raised a constitutional point of order, arguing that the lawmaker’s seat should be declared vacant.
ALSO READ: Julius Abure reacts to judgement affirming him as authentic Labour Party chair
The LP leader in the House, George Ozodinobi, made the same demand. However, the speaker ignored their calls.
Before the 2023 general election, the LP was a relatively small party until former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi joined and became its presidential candidate, significantly boosting its profile.
The party has been in turmoil due to a leadership tussle since the election.
At the inauguration of the 10th session of the lower chamber in June 2023, the LP had a numerical strength of about 34. The number has since shrunk following defections from the party.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999