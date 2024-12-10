President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Shamseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi as the Acting Accountant General of the Federation (AGF).
His appointment is effective immediately following the pre-retirement leave of the incumbent AGF, Oluwatoyin Madein.
In announcing Mrs Madein’s successor, President Tinubu ensures a seamless transition in the administration of Nigeria’s treasury and consolidates the implementation of the present administration’s treasury policy reforms.
As a career civil servant and the most senior director in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), Mr Ogunjimi brings over 30 years of extensive experience in financial management across the public and private sectors.
|
He has held significant positions, including Director of Funds at the OAGF and Director of Finance and Accounts at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
A chartered accountant, certified fraud examiner, chartered stockbroker, and chartered security and investment specialist, Mr Ogunjimi’s academic qualifications include a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Accountancy and a Master’s in Finance and Accounting.
ALSO READ: Reps panel queries Accountant General’s office for payment to Remita
In a remark on the appointment, President Tinubu expresses his confidence in Mr. Ogunjimi, saying, “The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation is pivotal to our nation’s treasury management operations. Mr Ogunjimi’s wealth of experience and notable competence will ensure the continued effectiveness of this vital institution as we advance our economic reform agenda.”
President Tinubu commends the outgoing Accountant General of the Federation, Mrs Madein, for her dedication and selfless service to the nation.
After reaching the civil service’s statutory retirement age, Mrs Madein is retiring effective 7 March 2025.
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information & Strategy)
December 10, 2024
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999