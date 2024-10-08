Julius Abure, on Tuesday, hailed the judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja affirming him as the authentic national chairperson of the Labour Party, promising to immediately begin the rebuilding of the party.

“In the coming days, we will focus on rebuilding our structures, reconnecting with our grassroots, and uniting our members,” Mr Abure said in a statement he posted via his X handle on Tuesday.

He added, “We will heal old wounds and emerge stronger than ever before. With the collective efforts of all members, we will continue to fight for the interests of the common man and the betterment of Nigeria.”

In his judgement on Tuesday, Judge Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja affirmed the Abure-led leadership of the Labour Party and the March 2024 Nnewi Convention, which produced the LP’s national leadership.

Mr Nwite ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Mr Abure as the legitimate chairman, overriding INEC’s earlier stance that Mr Abure’s leadership was invalid.

INEC had argued that the LP’s national convention violated the provisions of the Nigerian constitution and the Electoral Act and that the party failed to meet the legal requirements for holding it.

The electoral empire had said that Mr Abure was no longer the party’s national chairman, stating that Mr Abure’s tenure expired in June 2024.

Mr Abure has been at loggerheads with key party figures, including Peter Obi, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, and Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, the only governor elected on the party’s platform in Nigeria.

Last month, the party, at a meeting convened by Mr Otti, dissolved the Abure-led NWC and appointed a 29-member caretaker committee headed by former Minister of Finance Nenadi Usman, with Darlington Nwakocha, a former senator, as secretary.

The meeting held in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, said its decision to dissolve the Abure-led NWC was based on a 2018 court judgement and an agreement facilitated by INEC.

Forgiveness, appreciation

Mr Abure praised the judgement and the judge who restored him to office on Tuesday, although the adverse parties reserve the right to appeal against the judgement.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the judiciary, particularly Justice Emeka Nwite, for his courage and integrity in delivering a judgment that upheld justice and resisted external pressures. His well-articulated judgement has restored our faith in the judiciary and given us hope for democracy in Nigeria,” he noted.

Mr Abure also said he had forgiven his adversaries.

“I offer my forgiveness to those who attempted to undermine our party, engaged in character assassination and blackmail especially of my person,” he wrote, adding, “I forgive them for they do not know what they are doing.” Forgiveness must be accompanied by repentance and restitution.”

