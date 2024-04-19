President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following Nigerian professionals to the Board of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC):
(1) Mairiga Aliyu Katuka — Chairman
(2) Emomotimi Agama — Director-General
(3) Frana Chukwuogor — Executive Commissioner (Legal and Enforcement)
(4) Bola Ajomale — Executive Commissioner (Operations)
(5) Samiya Hassan Usman — Executive Commissioner (Corporate Services)
(6) Lekan Belo — Non-Executive Commissioner
(7) Kasimu Garba Kurfi — Non-Executive Commissioner
The president anticipates that all members of the board of this critical commission will bring to bear their wealth of experience and competence in advancing the commission’s core mandate of developing and regulating a capital market that is dynamic, fair, transparent, and efficient, to bolster investor confidence and contribute immeasurably to the nation’s economic development.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
