The Plateau University, Bokkos, has suspended ongoing examinations in the institution over the killing of a 200-level student.

Yakubu Ayuba, the registrar of the institution, announced this in a statement on Friday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen on Thursday night attacked Chikam, a neighbouring community to the university, killing the student, identified as Dading Jordan.

Mr Ayuba said that the university had also declared a two-day mourning in honour of the slain student.

“The Vice-Chancellor and the entire management convey their condolences to the family of the deceased student, the student body and the university community.

“In view of this sad development, management has declared a two-day mourning, from Friday, April 19, to Saturday, April 20.

“Accordingly, all the examinations earlier scheduled for Friday and Saturday are hereby suspended.

“While we call on our students to remain calm and law-abiding, we wish to urge the security agencies to beef up security around the university to secure staff and students,” he said.

NAN reports that Governor Caleb Mutfwang condemned the attack, calling on residents to remain calm.

He said that government and security agencies were doing everything to bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice.

(NAN)

