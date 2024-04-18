The State House Press Corps (SHPC) is organising a two-day capacity-building workshop for its members in Lagos.

The membership cut across all the media organisations in the country representing the print, broadcasting and online platforms.

The workshop, in collaboration with the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC), with the theme “Promoting Solutions-oriented & Sustainability Journalism in a Modern Democracy” will be held on Friday and Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, will deliver the keynote address.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, who is the chief Host, will deliver a speech while the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, will also deliver a goodwill message at the event.

Other speakers at the event include the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement, Federick Nwabufo; and the Director of UNIC, Ronald Kayanja.

The NIA boss would speak on “Understanding the Interrelation between Intelligence Agencies and the Media in Shaping National Development” while the Director of the International Press Centre (IPC), Lanre Arogundade, would speak on “Ethical Journalism: An Insight into Deep Fakes and Fact-Checking.”

Jide Jimoh of the Lagos State University and a member of the editorial board of the Guardian newspaper will speak on “Extending the Boundaries of Newsgathering and Reporting to Advance Sustainable Development in Nigeria.”

The Senior Adviser on Information Integrity, Office of the Under-Secretary-General, UN Global Communications, New York, will speak on “The Quest for Information Integrity in an Era of Polluted Media Ecosystem.”

Kingsley Uranta, the General Manager of Channels Academy, will speak on “Retooling Journalistic Practice in the Quest for Solutions to Emerging National Challenges.”

The Chairperson of the SHPC, Anule Emmanuel, said the training would provide members of the elite press corps a unique opportunity to enhance their knowledge, skills and competencies.

(NAN)

