Former President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Thursday, led a galaxy of Nigerian political figures to Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, as Nasiru Danu was formally installed as the Sardaunan Dutse.

The Emir of Dutse, Muhammad Hamim-Sanusi, conferred the prestigious title on Mr Danu, a philanthropist, at his uphill Garu Palace filled with hundreds of well-wishers.

The emir tasked the new title holder to uphold the integrity of Dutse Emirate in his new capacity as the Sardaunan Dutse and Kingmaker.

Mr Hamim-Sanusi prayed for Mr Danu, whom he described as an extraordinary personality whose generosity touched the lives of the downtrodden in Jigawa, to live long to impact more lives in the state and across Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the emir also conferred the title of ‘Sodangi Dutse’ on the Managing Director and CEO of Chairborne Global Services Ltd., Adokiye Ikpoki.

Mr Ikpoki described himself as a detribalised Nigerian who believes in one Nigeria and promised to use his title to cement unity between the North and the the South of the country.

After the event, Mr Danu told reporters that he considered his appointment as the Sardaunan Dutse as a call to service from God.

“When the Emir and the Dutse Emirate Council decide to give you such a huge assignment it is just a call for service. To me, it’s something that we have been doing, and we will continue to serve our people”, Mr Danu said.

Before his elevation to the title of Sardauna and Kingmaker of Dutse Emirate, Mr Danu held the title of ‘Dan Amanar Dutse’ conferred on him by the late Emir, Nuhu Muhammad-Sanusi, on 4 May 2017.

Prominent Nigerians at the event include Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo; former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; former Chief of Army Staff, Yusuf Buratai; and former Comptroller-General of Immigration, Muhammed Babandidi.

Others were former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa.

Also in attendance were the Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk, the Emir of Lafia, Muhammad Sidi-Bage and the Emir of Kazaure, Najib Husseini-Adamu.

The former Chief of Naval Staff, Auwal Gambo and former Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Abubakar among other personalities attended the event.

Mr Danu is a renowned Nigerian businessman and influential figure in politics and embodies leadership and philanthropy.

He is the chairperson of Casiva Limited and the founder and CEO of Nasiru Danu Foundation. He was born into a family with a strong leaning towards business and politics.

Mr Danu’s journey into politics began in 2002 when he joined the political group of Mr Buhari, who was preparing to run for president in the 2003 presidential election.

Mr Danu’s belief in the transformative power of education led him to support various educational initiatives aimed at empowering youth and uplifting communities in Nigeria.

