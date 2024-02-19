The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has said it will disconnect power supply to the Presidential Villa and the offices of some top government agencies over unpaid electricity bills.

In a public announcement on Monday, AEDC said the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of government owe the distribution company N47 billion in unpaid bills for services rendered to them.

The public notice informed the indebted MDAs that as from 28 February, it would disconnect its services to them until they discharge their obligation by paying their debts.

The notice of disconnection was signed by the management of AEDC and published on page 14 of Monday’s copy of Thisday newspaper.

Details of the figures show that 86 MDAs owe a total of N47 billion. Of the total amount, AEDC said the Nigerian army barracks and military formations owe the highest amount of over N12 billion.

This is followed by the FCT Ministry, N7.5 billion; Ministry of Finance, 5.4 billion; Niger State Governor – Abuja Liaison Office, N3.4 billion; Ministry of State Petroleum, N2.1 billion; Ministry of Education, N1.8 billion; and CBN Governor, N1.5 billion.

Others are the Nigeria Police Force, N1.3 billion; Kogi State Governor – Abuja Liaison Office, N1.3 billion; Ministry of Health, N1.1 billion; Clerk of National Assembly, N1.09 billion; and Presidential Villa, N923 million.

AEDC said it was constrained to issue the publication with the details of the government MDA’s long outstanding unpaid bills for services rendered to them through the provision of electricity supply.

It noted that previous attempts to make the MDAs honour their obligations have not achieved any result.

Further details

Further details show that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) owes the AEDC N846 million while the Ministry of Justice is owing N815 million.

The State Security Services (SSS) is owing N648 million; Federal Inland Revenue (FIRS), N362 million; Nasarawa State Governor – Abuja Liaison Office, N348 million; National Intelligence Agency (NIA), N322 million; Ministry of Information, N302 million; Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), N291 million.

The Ministry of Trade and Investments, N281 million; followed by the Ministry of Interior, N268 million; the Ministry of Works and Housing, N215 million; and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, N200 million.

Nigeria holds one of the largest natural gas reserves in the world but decades of corruption and mismanagement means it can’t provide a population of over 200 million with enough electricity.

In 2013, the Nigerian government handed over the ownership of the bulk of the state electricity company to private buyers.

Distribution companies have never been able to efficiently collect money for the electricity they provide.

The scale of the outstanding debts among government agencies is yet another example of the mismanagement plaguing Nigeria’s government.

But, it’s worth noting that the Nigerian government has budgeted billions of naira for the settlement of electricity bills.

This year, the federal government allocated N40 billion for the “Settlement of MDAs electricity debts,” details of the assented budget show.

Similarly, N40 billion was allocated in 2023; in 2022, N40 billion; in 2021, N3 billion; and N2 billion in 2020.

