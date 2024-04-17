The National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulkarim Kana, says the party has yet to be served with the order of the Kano State High Court suspending its National Chairperson, Abdullahi Ganduje, from office.

Mr Kana, a professor, said this when he spoke with journalists at the party’s national secretariat on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Kano State High Court had, on Wednesday, granted an order restraining Mr Ganduje from parading himself as a member of the APC.

The national legal adviser said the judgement was faulty in many ways.

“We heard this afternoon, but we have not seen any court order, they used the same fraudulent document in court.

“But whatever kind of order that will emanate from such judgement is an unlawful order because it is obtained by fraud.

“The individuals who are behind this are not APC members and not members of the Kano State executive of our party. We don’t know them,” Mr Kana said.

He added the real executives of Dawakin Tofa ward of the party had since disassociated themselves from the purported suspension of Mr Ganduje from the party.

He said the executives were working on plans to petition the National Judicial Council (NJC) over the order, adding that the party’s leadership had also petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to take action on the matter.

Earlier, some executives of the party from Dawakin Tofa visited Mr Ganduje to express their dissatisfaction over the matter.

(NAN)

