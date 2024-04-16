The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has taken a significant step towards bolstering security in the nation’s capital by distributing 100 motorcycles to security outfits and the six area councils in the territory.

Mr Wike performed the handover ceremony in Abuja on Monday.

Each of the six area councils received ten motorcycles, which will be allocated to their respective vigilante outfits.

The police got 30 motorcycles, while the State Security Services and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) received five each.

He expressed confidence that with the motorcycles, security will be further enhanced in the nation’s capital.

Warning

Mr Wike urged the recipients to utilise the vehicles effectively in combating crime, particularly in rural areas, which are often more vulnerable due to their remote and challenging terrains.

He also asked the security agencies to protect these exposed regions.

The minister tasked the area council chairpersons with ensuring the motorcycles were distributed equitably to vigilante outfits within their respective jurisdictions.

He reiterated the commitment of the FCT Administration to provide logistical support for the recipients.

Mr Wike warned against misuse of motorcycles, stating that they must not be utilised for commercial purposes or be seen within urban areas, stressing their exclusive deployment in rural regions.

“I don’t want to hear stories tomorrow that these motorcycles will not be found again. I don’t want to hear such stories because sometimes when you give out vehicles, before you know it, the vehicles are no longer there. Please utilise these motorcycles to fight crime in the areas you have identified.

“So, I urge you to use it well and take it not for commercial purposes. I don’t want to see the motorcycles in the city here. It should be used in the rural areas. So, please let it be taken to the rural areas. All the security outposts, you give it to them so that we don’t continue to hear excuses that the terrain is so bad, they require this and that,” he said.

Mr Wike pledged continued support from the FCT Administration to the area councils, just as he revealed plans for the presentation of patrol vehicles to security agencies to strengthen the fight against crime further.

He also assured the agencies of continuous assistance in the future.

He said, “Now that you have been given, this may not be enough, and we will continue to provide more. For vehicles, we believe by the next two weeks, the vehicles would have been ready to give out to security agencies, too.”

Area council chairpersons and heads of security agencies attended the event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

