Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has advised Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State to convert the multi-billion naira Christian worship centre in the state to an event centre.

Mr Effiong, who made the advice through a post on his X handle, said that the state government should think about productivity and job creation.

Akwa Ibom, with an estimated population of over five million people, is predominantly Christian and has thousands of worship centres across its length and breadth.

The rights lawyer argued the state government does not have any business maintaining a worship centre.

“There are countless churches and other places of worship in the state. The State Government has no business maintaining a worship centre.

“The ‘International’ Worship Centre should be changed and remodelled to serve as an Event Centre,” he wrote on X.

He, however, said he was aware that Governor Eno would not consider his advice.

The State Commissioner for Information, Ini Ememobong, when contacted, said that several people have offered diverse opinions towards the worship centre with some even suggesting that it should be demolished.

Mr Ememobong said, the state government, being a listening one, will consider all the advice before taking action.

Worship centre

The worship centre estimated to cost N32 billion was built by the immediate past governor of the state, Udom Emmanuel.

The project faced criticisms from many people who believed that Akwa Ibom as a state with one of the highest unemployment rates in the country, should have channelled the money into building cottage factories that are capable of taking the unemployed youths off the streets.

But former Governor Emmanuel had always argued that as a state named after God, it was necessary to build an altar of worship for God.

PREMIUM TIMES in 2022 reported how Mr Emmanuel said that the state government was taken to court by “witches” for building a Christian worship centre.

“All (the) witches and wizards came together and took me to court that we are building a Christian Worship Centre,” the governor had said during a media chat with journalists in the state.

“They say they are atheists. The case is in the court, we won them but they have appealed,” Mr Emmanuel added.

The worship centre, which was over 90 per cent completed as of May last year, was first put to use in the exit days of Mr Emmanuel in office where he held his thanksgiving service.

After completion, the worship centre was opened to worshippers on 2 January during the state New Year thanksgiving service, which was declared a public holiday by the state government.

Speaking at the occasion, former Governor Emmanuel said the state had no befitting place of worship despite being named after God, a situation he said motivated him to build an altar for God.

“Probably today, we would have been under the sun, but we now have a place where we can all gather, an altar where we can gather to worship God,” Mr Emmanuel was quoted as saying.

I’ll Support Governor Eno To Surpass My Records In Akwa Ibom- Emmanuel

Mr Emmanuel had attributed the successes recorded during his administration to the prayers of the people and thanked the fathers of faith, a group of Christian leaders in the state for their support.

Worship centre, a tourist attraction – Governor Eno

In his remarks at the ceremony, Governor Eno described the edifice as not just a worship centre but a tourist attraction.

He constituted a committee to ensure the maintenance of the facility. He had also announced another committee to coordinate activities at the centre and ensure prayers are offered daily at the altar.

