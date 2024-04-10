The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Center (NPF-NCCC) has arrested one Muhammed Zenabdin over criminal conspiracy and possession of suspected counterfeit currency amounting to $100,000.00 in Abuja.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejob,i disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja.

The operatives of the NPF-NCCC acting on solid intelligence performed a raid on a suspected cybercrime hideout located in Garki II, FCT, where Mr Zenabdin was arrested while other suspects fled the scene.

Mr Adejobu said the police using the search warrant protocol further gathered more evidence from the location which included the $100 000 in $100 bills believed to be counterfeits, along with sophisticated counterfeit detection equipment, international passports, mobile phones, and a luxury vehicle.

The Force spokesperson said the suspect had also confessed his illegalities and provided information about others.

“The suspect has provided indicting confessional statements and also offered valuable information to aid in the apprehension of other members of the gang. Upon the conclusion of the investigation, the suspect(s) will face arraignment in court.”

