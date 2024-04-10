The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Center (NPF-NCCC) has arrested one Muhammed Zenabdin over criminal conspiracy and possession of suspected counterfeit currency amounting to $100,000.00 in Abuja.
The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejob,i disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja.
The operatives of the NPF-NCCC acting on solid intelligence performed a raid on a suspected cybercrime hideout located in Garki II, FCT, where Mr Zenabdin was arrested while other suspects fled the scene.
Mr Adejobu said the police using the search warrant protocol further gathered more evidence from the location which included the $100 000 in $100 bills believed to be counterfeits, along with sophisticated counterfeit detection equipment, international passports, mobile phones, and a luxury vehicle.
|
The Force spokesperson said the suspect had also confessed his illegalities and provided information about others.
“The suspect has provided indicting confessional statements and also offered valuable information to aid in the apprehension of other members of the gang. Upon the conclusion of the investigation, the suspect(s) will face arraignment in court.”
Read full statement below
PRESS RELEASE
CYBER SECURITY: NPF NCCC FOILS COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY RING, RECOVERS USD 100,000 IN FAKE NOTES
The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Center (NPF-NCCC), delivering on its mandate to stamp and decimate the trend of cyber crime in the country, has made a significant breakthrough following the apprehension of one Muhammed Zenabdin “M” for criminal conspiracy and possession of suspected counterfeit currency amounting to one hundred thousand United States Dollars ($100,000.00).
While acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the NPF-NCCC conducted a raid on a suspected cybercrime hideout located in Garki II, FCT. Despite the escape of other members of the criminal gang, Muhammed Zenabdin “M” was successfully apprehended. Subsequent execution of a search warrant revealed compelling evidence, including One Hundred Thousand United States Dollars in one-hundred-dollar bills believed to be counterfeits, along with sophisticated counterfeit detection equipment, international passports, mobile phones, and a luxury vehicle.
The suspect has provided indicting confessional statements and also offered valuable information to aid in the apprehension of other members of the gang. Upon the conclusion of the investigation, the suspect(s) will face arraignment in court.
READ ALSO: Tinubu decries blanket stereotyping of Nigerians over cybercrimes
The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun PhD, NPM, commended the Director of the NCCC, CP Uche Ifeanyi Henry, and his team for their diligent efforts in combating cybercrime. While assuring the public of their safety, the IGP issued a stern warning to all cybercrime threat actors, urging them to cease their illicit activities or face severe legal consequences.
ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, fCAI,
FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,
FORCE HEADQUARTERS,
ABUJA
9th April, 2024
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999