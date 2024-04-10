The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has congratulated Muslim residents of the territory as they mark the end of Ramadan with Eid el-Fitr celebrations.

In his message on Wednesday, he wished that the supplications made to Allah will be answered on completing the important religious duty.

“I also most heartily congratulate the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of this religious obligation and pray that the supplications made to Almighty Allah will be answered,” he said.

He called on Muslims to imbibe the values of compassion, generosity, and unity at the core of Islam.

Mr Wike encouraged everyone to embrace the spirit of Ramadan beyond the month of fasting.

He urged continued acts of kindness and support for one another even after Ramadan.

“I urge us, however, not to limit these acts of charity, love, and tolerance to only the holy month but should inculcate this culture into our everyday lives,” he stated.

Significance of prayer and unity

Highlighting the importance of prayer, Mr Wike called on all Nigerians to pray for the country’s prosperity and unity, especially in overcoming current challenges.

He emphasised the need for unity and respect among residents, regardless of background or religion.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts by the FCTA to improve infrastructure, healthcare, education, and security.

Mr Wike reiterated his commitment to creating a vibrant and resilient capital city.

He urged everyone to celebrate responsibly and stay vigilant about security at all times.

“The progress we have made so far, especially in the areas of security and provision of infrastructure in the road and rail sectors and reforms in the administration of the FCTA, have been recognized and applauded.

“By investing in these key areas, we aim to create a more vibrant and resilient FCT, where every individual has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.

“As we celebrate Eid el-Fitr, I urge all residents to celebrate responsibly and be security-conscious at all times,” the minister said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

