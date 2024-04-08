The Police Command in Edo on Sunday explained why it detained one Christopher Owegie whose wife died at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) on Saturday.

A statement by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Funsho Adegboye, said Mr Owegie was briefly detained after assaulting the medical doctor who attended to the wife before she died.

According to the statement made available to journalists in Benin by Chidi Nwabuzor, the command’s spokesperson, Mr Adegboye said Mr Owogie was kept in safe custody, counselled for about an hour, and released unconditionally.

“On the 6th of April 2024, one Mr Owegie Christopher was said to have taken his wife, who was in a state of comma, to the UBTH Benin for treatment.

“The woman was attended to by a medical doctor, one Dr Osaretin Asemota, who stabilised her condition at a time but she later gave up the ghost while receiving treatment and was confirmed dead by the medical doctor.

“The news of the woman’s death enraged her husband, Mr Owegie Christopher, to the extent that he attacked and assaulted Dr Osaretin Asemota and accused him of being deceptive for asking him to buy expensive medicines for his wife when he knew she would eventually die.

“He swore to make the doctor go through the same pain he went through,” he said.

Mr Adegboye said that the doctor, who was rescued by his colleagues and the hospital security personnel, lodged a complaint against Owegie at the Ugbowo Police Division in Benin.

The commissioner explained that the husband was subsequently apprehended, and their statements were taken while the suspect was kept in safe custody and later released.

“The essence of his peaceful safe custody is strategic, proactive and geared towards getting him rid of evil thoughts that may lead him to commit suicide or cause harm to himself and even others as a result of the agony of losing his wife,” he added.

The commissioner of police advised citizens to be guided by the law in all circumstances and avoid being controlled by negative emotions when dealing with issues, especially in public spaces.

He also advised those who are on essential services to step up their duties in saving humanity and putting smiles on the faces of people whom they took oaths to serve.

Adegboye appealed to the association of resident doctors at the hospital, who threatened to embark on strike due to the assault, to shelve the plan for the sake of innocent patients in their care.

(NAN)

