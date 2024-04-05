The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has passed a resolution urging Governor Umo Eno to enforce a ban on the operations of motorcycles on restricted routes in Uyo, the state capital.

The resolution of the plenary of the House on Friday in Uyo was sequel to a motion on the need to re-enforce ban and prosecution of motorcyclists plying unauthorised areas within Uyo metropolis.

The motion was moved by the member representing Mkpat Enin state constituency, Uwem Imo-Ita, and seconded by the member representing Ini state constituency,Lawrence Udoide.

He specifically urged the governor to direct the Commissioner for Transport as well as security agencies to enforce the ban.

Mr Imo-Ita expressed displeasure over the nonchalant attitude of defaulters who, according to him, tread with impunity by deliberately plying the unauthorised routes.

He said they flouted the directive using their motorcycles even in broad daylight, not minding consequences of the law.

The lawmaker said that it was more saddening that personnel of the law enforcement agencies, who were supposed to enforce the law, were the major defaulters.

He pleaded with the leadership and members of the Assembly to support the motion to reactivate the enforcement of the law for the arrest and prosecution of offenders to serve as deterrent to others.

He urged that the directive be extended to the Ethical and Attitudinal Reorientation Commission (EARCOM) to step up public enlightenment campaigns to sensitise residents to the gravity of the offence.

Members, who spoke in support of the motion, frowned on the flagrant abuse of the law and urged the governor to direct appropriate authorities to swing into action with a view to enforcing the law.

The Speaker, Udeme Otong, directed the Clerk, Nsikak Abasi Orok, to communicate the resolution of the Assembly to the governor to issue a directive to appropriate authorities for the enforcement of the ban. (NAN)

