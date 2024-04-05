Nollywood actress Simi Gold, convicted of Naira mutilation in February, has shown solidarity with her friend, embattled crossdresser Bobrisky, whose sentence has been deferred to a later date.

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday found Bobrisky guilty of Naira abuse and fixed 9 April to sentence him. He is being remanded in custody.

The striking similarities between Simi’s legal ordeal and Bobrisky’s current situation are hard to miss. Both faced scrutiny over their interactions with the Naira, and their close friendship further strengthened the connection between their stories.

Unlike Bobrisky, whose offence was spraying wards of Naira at four different events, the actress was guilty of selling the redesigned notes for profit and ‘stepping’ on it at a party in February 2023.

The 31-year-old cosmetologist was arrested after the video of her ‘in action’ surfaced online.

She was subsequently arrested by the ICPC and later handed over to the EFCC.

In February, she was sentenced to jail for six months for Naira mutilation. She would later pay a N300,000 fine before her release.

Bobrisky, a ‘first-time offender’ facing a four-count charge, stood before the court on Friday morning, where Justice Abimbola Awogboro struck out the money laundering allegations (counts five and six) initially levelled against him.

More solidarity

In response to these developments, Simi did not shy away from empathising with Bobrisky, who now identifies as a woman.

In one post on her Instagram page, she reassured Bobrisky, “Nothing do you, my friend, you’re coming out of this stronger, with your head up.”

In another, she expressed her affection, writing, “sending you loads of love, my sweetheart,” along with a picture of them at a function.

However, beyond their friendship, Simi and Bobrisky now share a similar fate: their legal troubles with the EFCC.

Bobrisky’s infamous ‘Best Dressed Female’ award at ‘Ajakaju’ (Beasts of Two Worlds) movie premiere at Film One Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos on 24 March, not only earned him heavy flak but cost him some goodwill.

Similarly, Eniola Ajao Ajakaju producer has also reached out to Bobrisky in a terse Instagram note adding that she woke up sad.

She also said Bobrisky has learned his lessons and pleaded with the EFCC to ‘help’.

While at it, she hinted that the sequel of the movie would be released.

