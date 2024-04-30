Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has explained why he does not support his former deputy, Philip Shaibu to succeed him as governor of Edo State in the 21 September governorship election in the state.

Mr Obaseki said he could not risk supporting Mr Shaibu to succeed him as governor of the state because the “odds does not favour” Mr Shaibu, Channels TV reported.

“For me, I did not understand where the ambition was coming from because it was clear that the odds were not in his favour in terms of succeeding me and I made it very clear.

“So, I could not take any risk on his ambition because I have to protect the Edo people. So, I could not take that risk on Edo people.”

Mr Shaibu was removed from office by the Edo State House of Assembly over an allegation of leaking government secrets, an allegation Mr Shaibu has denied, saying his removal was a plot “hatched because of political ambition”. He has vowed to legally challenge his removal.

But Mr Obaseki, who hailed the state assembly for removing his former deputy, had appointed and swore in Omobayo Godwins, a 38-old engineer, as his new deputy.

Why I do not support Shaibu to succeed me

In an interview with Channels TV on Monday, Mr Obaseki said it was clear that the odds were not in Mr Shaibu’s favour, apparently referring to the political zoning in the state.

Mr Obaseki, this newspaper gathered favours power shift to Edo Central District because he is from Edo South while his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole (now senator) as well as Mr Shaibu hail from Edo North.

Governor Obaseki’s preferred successor, Asue Ighodalo, a former banker, hails from Edo Central District.

Mr Shaibu’s removal from office brought to the peak his political rift with Mr Obaseki, who had described Mr Shaibu as being “overambitious” over his governorship aspiration.

Mr Shaibu said he felt hurt and betrayed that despite his support for Mr Obaseki’s second term ambition, the governor did not favour his aspiration to succeed him.

The former deputy governor had gone ahead with his political ambition despite not having Mr Obaseki’s support. He organised a parallel governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State where he as a sole aspirant emerged the winner.

Mr Ighodalo, emerged the PDP candidate from another primary of the party organised in the state and attended by Governor Obaseki and other national leaders of the party.

