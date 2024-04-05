Though just two matches were played in the Premier League on Thursday, there were plenty of goals and drama to savour for fans.

In the first game at Anfield, Liverpool suppressed Sheffield United 3-1 even though the relegation battlers were initially proving difficult to handle for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Darwin Nunez had given the Reds a bright start with an early opener but the advantage was cancelled out by Conor Bradley’s own goal in the second half.

Expectedly, Liverpool were getting increasingly anxious as the minutes were ticking out and a potential stalemate looming.

But Mac Allister eased the nerves around Anfield, scoring the badly needed second goal with a brilliant finish from the edge of the area before Cody Gakpo firmly sealed the points in the closing moments.

Aside from extending their unbeaten run in home league matches to 28 games, the Reds are now closer to being crowned English champions for a record-equalling 20th time and first since 2020.

The Reds are two points clear of second-placed Arsenal with eight games left for each of the three teams involved in the three-horse title race.

Thriller in London

While the game at Anfield was thrilling, the one at Stanford Bridge was incredibly dramatic.

Chelsea took a deserving two-goal lead against Manchester United only to be pegged back to 2-2 at half-time at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer gave the Blues the lead but Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes pulled United level.

Another goal from the Argentine in the 67th minute swung the tie in favour of the Red Devils.

3 – Alejandro Garnacho has scored three braces in the Premier League for Manchester United this season, becoming the first teenager to score 2+ goals in three Premier League games in a season since Michael Owen in 1998-99. Generational. pic.twitter.com/RsHbWAgb0V — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 4, 2024

For once, it appeared Man United had reignited their Champions League chase but two goals in injury time turned the game for Chelsea.

Cole Palmer was the hero for the Blues; completing a hat-trick that shattered the Red Devils who returned to Manchester empty-handed despite their spirited display.

With Thursday’s result, Manchester United remain sixth with 48 points, 11 adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa.

On their part, Chelsea are now 10th with 43 points from 29 games.

