Manchester City goal poacher, Erling Haaland, has said that his team can still win the English Premier League (EPL) title despite their goalless draw with title contenders Arsenal on Sunday.

The encounter, which took place at the Etihad Stadium, saw Manchester City and Arsenal handing Liverpool the advantage in the Premier League title race.

Liverpool are now top of the table, two points clear of Arsenal and three ahead of City, after they came from behind to beat Brighton at Anfield.

It was a delight for Liverpool to see their two closest rivals cancelling each other.

But Haaland took to his Instagram page after the game against Arsenal to confidently claim that City can come from behind to win the title, just like they did last season.

“We’ve done it once, we can do it again,” he wrote!

The Norway international is undoubtedly the best striker in the Premier League and perhaps in the world.

He has scored 29 goals with six assists in 35 games, which is a phenomenal return.

However, against William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes on Sunday, Haaland struggled and had zero shots on target.

It was a poor performance that Roy Keane even compared him to a League Two striker.

The draw against Arsenal means Manchester City are still third in the Premier League table and are now three points behind league leaders Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have a better goal difference as well, which makes them the favourites to win the Premier League title this season.

(NAN)

