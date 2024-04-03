The operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, led by the Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh, on Monday, stormed the hills and thick bushes of Apo-resettlement and its environments, to enforce some security measures in the area perceived to be the hideout of kidnappers and criminals.

The spokesperson for the command, Josephine Adeh, a superintendent of police, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

She said the police in the clearance operation, combed the surrounding thick bushes of Zone A and B of Apo-resettlement, burning illegal structures and bushes around the area to expose it to sanity.

This was followed by the deployment of police officers for surveillance patrol in the area.

This, according to the statement, is to embrace effective security in the FCT areas and ensure all forms of criminality are checkmated by the police.

The CP said the criminal activities will be met with police decisive action henceforth.

“The CP wishes to reiterate that it is no longer business as usual, noting that criminals who intend to disrupt the peace being enjoyed by the residents of FCT will be met with decisive action from the police,” the statement said.

Read full statement here

Date: 3rd April, 2024.

SECURITY IN FCT: FCT POLICE TAKES PROACTIVE MEASURES, CLEARS APO-RESETTLEMENT’S CRIMINAL HIDEOUTS/SUSPECTED KIDNAPPERS ROUTES.

As CP promises to leave no stone unturned in ensuring the safety of residents.

The operatives of the FCT Police Command, led by the Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth Igweh psc, mni, himself, stormed the hills and thick bushes surrounding Zone A and B of Apo-resettlement and its environs, on 1st April 2024, at about 11 am, to emplace some security measures in the area, as it is perceived to be kidnappers routes and criminal hideouts.

The clearance operation involved the burning of illegal structures and bushes surrounding the hills and the proactive deployment of police operatives for surveillance patrol, as the entry and exit routes to the hills have been adequately manned.

The CP wishes to reiterate that it is no longer business as usual, noting that criminals who intend to disrupt the peace being enjoyed by the residents of FCT will be met with decisive action from the police.

Residents are enjoined to be vigilant and take advantage of the Police emergency lines to report suspicious activities through:

08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938, 07057337653 PCB: 09022222352, CRU: 08107314192

SP Josephine Adeh, Anipr,

Police Public Relations Officer,

For: The Commissioner of Police, FCT, Abuja.

