Nollywood actress and filmmaker Stephanie Linus has made history as the first black recipient of the Lennox K. Black Prize For Excellence in Medicine.

The actress was honoured with the Lennox K. Black International Prize for Excellence in Medicine by Thomas Jefferson University in America in recognition of her outstanding contributions to social activism and impact through her work.

This remarkable achievement, they said, highlights her dedication to societal well-being and marks her as the first Black recipient of this distinguished award.

The Lennox K. Black International Prize for Excellence in Medicine is a prestigious accolade awarded by Thomas Jefferson University, recognising individuals who have made significant contributions to the medical field, promoting scientific discovery and advancements.

Named after Lennox K. Black, a Canadian manufacturing executive known for his philanthropic efforts and service on various boards, including Thomas Jefferson University, the prize celebrates excellence in medical innovation and global contribution to health and medicine.

The actress is renowned for her activism and impactful work in areas concerning women’s health and rights, including her efforts to combat issues like fistula and gender-based violence.

Accolades

The award organisers say she has been instrumental in bringing about social change through her films and campaigns. They added that her work extends beyond borders, affecting lives and policies internationally, embodying the spirit of the Lennox K. Black International Prize.

On receiving the award, Stephanie expressed her gratitude and reaffirmed her commitment to using her platform for social good.

She said: “This recognition goes beyond me; it is for all the women and girls fighting for a healthier, safer world. It amplifies our message and our work. It strengthens my resolve to continue advocating for gender equality, social justice, and improved maternal and reproductive health in Africa.’’

Susan Aldunge, Interim President of Thomas Jefferson University, admired the actress, saying, ‘‘Your ability to educate while humbly addressing the cultural obstacles impeding progress for young women is commendable. Your intelligent, personal take on the necessary human rights changes has deeply impacted all lucky to encounter you. Congratulations once more on this well-deserved award and the acknowledgement of your efforts.'”

Ms Aldunge added that Thomas Jefferson University, a leader in medical education and research, hosts the award to underscore its mission of improving lives through innovation in health care.

She said: ‘‘The university is proud to honour Stephanie Linus, whose work aligns with Jefferson’s values of creativity, collaboration, and compassion in pursuing excellence in medicine and beyond.

“Awarding the Lennox K. Black International Prize to Stephanie Linus celebrates her achievements and signals a broader recognition of the importance of social activism in medicine and health.

“Her pioneering efforts continue to inspire and effect change, paving the way for a healthier, more equitable world’’.

Stephanie, who was named Chairperson of the Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC) for the Best International Feature Film (IFF) category of the Oscars in August 2023, is best known for her 2015 advocacy movie ‘Dry’, which tells the story of a 13-year-old girl whose parents marry her off to a 60-year-old man, with devastating consequences.

