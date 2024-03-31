Following their dominant 6-0 victory over King Boma in the State FA Cup semi-final, Rivers United now shift their focus to the bigger stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Nigerian representatives face a formidable challenge in the first leg of their quarter-final matchup against USM Alger, the reigning champions.

While USM Alger are determined to defend their title, Rivers United harbors ambitions of etching their name in history as the first Nigerian club to win an African title since Enyimba’s triumph in the 2005 CAF Super Cup.

Their home has been a fortress, with a perfect record of four wins from four matches during their group stage run.

However, Rivers United’s away performances have been less convincing, securing just one victory alongside a draw and two defeats.

As the team prepare for their crucial Sunday tie at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, technical adviser Stanley Eguma is confident about his team’s chances.

He emphasised their desire to surpass their previous performance, where they were eliminated in the same stage last season by Tanzanian club Young Africans.

Clear mission

Eguma assured fans that the team have meticulously prepared for the challenges ahead and are determined to punch their ticket to the semi-finals.

“We understand the magnitude of this stage,” Eguma declared at a pre-match press conference. “The quarter-finals are a big hurdle, especially considering we’re facing the defending champions. USMA is a force to be reckoned with, and we respect them. Their experience in this competition suggests they’ll pose a significant threat. We’re prepared to give our all because we’re carrying the hopes of Nigeria on our shoulders.”

“Last year was our best shot,” Eguma continued, “and our ambition is to go further than the quarter-finals. We recognise the threat USMA poses, and to achieve our goal, we must overcome them. We anticipate a difficult battle, but we are confident in our ability to rise to the challenge.”

Echoing Eguma’s sentiments, captain Nyima Nwagua emphasised the team’s unwavering focus on exceeding their previous quarter-final finish and reaching the final this time around.

“The team is well-prepared and focused,” Nwagua asserted during a pre-match press conference. “Our morale and team spirit are at an all-time high. To succeed in this competition, you need to conquer the best teams. We understand the stakes involved. Last season was a bitter disappointment, but we learned from it. We’re ready to rectify our mistakes and surpass our previous achievement.”

Should Rivers United manage to overcome USM Alger over two legs, they will face the victor of the North African clash between Abu Salim of Libya and Renaissance Berkane of Morocco in the semi-final.

